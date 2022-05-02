Trib HSSN broadcasts for week of May 2-7

Sunday, May 1, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Joe Fiedor smiles after reaching first base against Upper St. Clair on April 5, 2022, at Hempfield Area High School.

We welcome with open arms the month of May, warmer weather and the stretch run of the 2022 scholastic spring sports season this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have video and audio section action from WPIAL baseball and softball as well as district boys volleyball and boys and girls lacrosse as the regular season winds down.

Plus, we continue our district diamond updates with three new Rebel Yell podcasts dedicated to WPIAL baseball and softball.

Monday, May 2

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: The weekly baseball interview and update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: North Allegheny at Pine-Richland at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Seneca Valley at Butler at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Yough at Southmoreland at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Ellwood City at Mohawk at 4:30 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Beth-Center at Carmichaels at 4:30 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: McGuffey at Waynesburg Central at 3:30 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Hampton at Plum at 4 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Trinity at Peters Township at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Baseball – Ringgold at Uniontown at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Baseball – Union at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Connellsville at Albert Gallatin at 4 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Carlynton at Fort Cherry at 4:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 (game one of doubleheader joined in progress followed by the second game in its entirety)

Tuesday, May 3

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Hempfield at Norwin at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Chartiers Valley at South Fayette at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Knoch at North Catholic at 5:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Union at 4 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown at 4:15 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Albert Gallatin at Connellsville at 4 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Plum at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Baseball – Waynesburg Central at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Yough at Elizabeth Forward at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Hempfield at North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at North Catholic at 7:15 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, May 4

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Yough at Belle Vernon at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Neshannock at Laurel at 4 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene at 4 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, May 5

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: The weekly softball interview and update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Baldwin at Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown at 5 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Madonna (WV) at Serra Catholic at 4:15 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – North Hills at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Video Stream: Beaver County Christian at North Catholic at 7:15 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Fox Chapel at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Montour at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7:15 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, May 6

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Belle Vernon at Charleroi at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Charleroi at Carmichaels at 4:15 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, May 7

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: The WPIAL baseball and softball weekly review on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com