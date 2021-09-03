Trib HSSN don’t-miss high school football matchups for 2021 Week 1

Thursday, September 2, 2021 | 8:06 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Hills quarterback Julian Dugger looks to throw during practice Aug. 13.

In what we hope is not a flashback to last year, five area high school football games slated for this holiday weekend have been postponed due to covid-19 related issues.

Beaver at Central Valley, Hopewell at Blackhawk, Riverview at Chartiers-Houston, Kirtland (Ohio) at Westinghouse and Butler at Erie have been canceled.

However, this sweet six-pack of games is set to go for Friday as we showcase some of the top matchups from Week 1. All of the contests are nonconference.

Class 5A No. 3 Penn Hills (0-0) at Class 6A No. 1 Central Catholic (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Dormont Stadium

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Coaches: Jon LeDonne, Penn Hills; Terry Totten, Central Catholic

Last week: Penn Hills did not play; Central Catholic lost to Imhotep Charter, 12-6

Players to watch: Julian Dugger, Penn Hills (Soph., 6-2, 180, QB); Max Blanc, Bethel Park (Sr., 6-5, 210, QB)

Four downs

1. Penn Hills did not play in Week Zero. The Indians finished in second place in the 5A Northeast Conference with a 4-1 record. The team lost to Gateway in the 5A quarterfinals, 14-0, to finish the season with a 4-4 record overall.

2. Last year marked the successful debut of Julian Dugger at quarterback for the Indians. The then-freshman connected on 62-of -129 passes for 895 yards and five touchdowns. His senior brother Jaden is also back and was second on the team in receiving last fall.

3. It was a tough debut to 2021 for the defending WPIAL 6A champions in Week Zero as Central Catholic was limited to a pair of field goals in a 12-6 loss to District 12 power Imhotep Charter. It was the Vikings’ first opening game loss since 2017.

4. The Vikings offense was kept in check last week. New quarterback Payton Wehner was limited to 40 yards passing while Gannon Carothers rushed for 46 yards on 17 carries. Kicker Matthew Schearer provided the only points with a pair of field goals of 32 and 46 yards.

Extra point: Not since they went undefeated and won district and state gold in 2018 has Penn Hills won its season opener. This is the first metting between these two old Quad East rivals in four years. Central Catholic beat Penn Hills, 17-8, in the 2017 WPIAL Class 6A semifinals.

Upper St. Clair (1-0) at 6A No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Mt. Lebanon Stadium

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Coaches: Mike Junko, Upper St. Clair; Bob Palko, Mt. Lebanon

Last week: Upper St. Clair defeated Greensburg Central Catholic, 38-0; Mt. Lebanon defeated Bethel Park, 28-0

Players to watch: Brady Erdos, Upper St. Clair (Jr., 5-11, 178, QB); Joey Daniels, Mt. Lebanon (Sr., 6-1, 195, QB)

Four downs

1. After Upper St. Clair’s original game against West Toronto Prep got cancelled, the Panthers found a Week Zero dance partner in Class A Greensburg Central Catholic. As expected, the Panthers rolled at home, 38-0, with the season’s first touchdown coming on an Ivory Travers fumble recovery for a score.

2. It was a successful start to the post-Ethan Dahlem era at quarterback for the Panthers. Junior Brady Erdos threw a pair of touchdown passes in his debut, one of 15 yards to senior Mateo Cepullio and one of 37 yards to junior Aidan Besselman.

3. USC wasn’t the only South Hills school pitching a shutout in Week Zero. Mt. Lebanon blanked another old rival, Bethel Park, 28-0, to give Bob Palko his first season-opening win in his third year at Mt. Lebanon.

4. The Blue Devils did what they needed to do to pick up the road win last week. Lebo senior quarterback Joey Daniels hit on 7-of-14 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns while senior Alex Tecza rushed for 77 yards on nine attempts.

Extra point: Last year was a rare season that these two neighboring rivals did not square off. Both proved to be road warriors in their last two meetings. Upper St. Clair won in the previous meeting at Mt. Lebanon, 28-7 in 2018, while the Blue Devils won at USC in 2019, 28-14. It’s been six years since Mt. Lebanon started the season 2-0. Blue Devils won their first seven games in 2015.

Class 5A No. 3 Pine-Richland (0-1) at Class 6A No. 5 Seneca Valley (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Nextier Stadium at Seneca Valley HS

On the air: Video stream at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Coaches: Steve Campos, Pine-Richland; Ron Butschle, Seneca Valley

Last week: Pine-Richland lost to Harrisburg, 26-21; Seneca Valley lost to Moon, 38-21

Players to watch: Cole Boyd, Pine-Richland (Sr., 6-2, 180, QB); Graham Hancox, Seneca Valley (Jr., 6-4, 205, QB)

Four downs

1. Defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A champion Pine-Richland looked primed to win the debut of new coach Steve Campos; however, District 3 power Harrisburg came back twice in the fourth quarter to edge the Rams, 26-21.

2. Aside from not winning in the end, the game was a solid debut for new quarterback Cole Boyd. The senior hit on 18-of-33 passing attempts for 239 yards and three touchdowns of 3 and 32 yards to junior Andrew Mellis and 23 yards to senior Alex Gochis that looked like it might be the game-winning score.

3. Seneca Valley also scored 21 points in its season opening game; however, the Raiders lost by three scores when the defense allowed 38 points to visiting Moon.

4. Raiders junior quarterback Graham Hancox led the way with his arm and his legs. He was 8-of-14 passing for 97 yards and a touchdown while also leading the ground attack with 45 yards rushing. Senior Nolan Dworek and sophomore Kai West scored rushing touchdowns.

Extra point: The last time Pine-Richland started 0-2 in a season was 10 years ago when the Rams lost their first three games in 2011. Seneca Valley started the season 0-2 in 2019. That was also the last time these two teams met, with Pine-Richland prevailing, 35-21. This is a rematch of the 2018 WPIAL 6A championship game, also won by the Rams over the Raiders, 34-7.

Montour (0-1) at Moon (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Moon Stadium

On the air: Audio stream on WJAS-AM 1320 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Coaches: Lou Cerro, Montour; Ryan Linn, Moon

Last week: Montour lost to South Fayette, 35-7; Moon defeated Seneca Valley, 38-21

Players to watch: Caleb Williams, Montour (Sr., 6-0, 205, RB/LB); Dylan Sleva, Moon (Sr., 6-3, 225, RB/LB)

Four downs

1. It was a tough start for Montour to the 2021 campaign as they got roughed up at home by South Fayette, 35-7. The Spartans defense and special teams allowed 21 first-quarter points, including a 52-yard punt return that proved to be the winning points.

2. Spartans senior running back Caleb Williams was held to 40 yards rushing on 11 carries. He also had one catch for 13 yards. The only Montour touchdown came in the opening quarter on a 43-yard scoring pass from sophomore Jake Wolfe to senior Diaun Pinkett.

3. Some eyebrows were raised in Week Zero when Moon beat Seneca Valley. It wasn’t just that the Tigers were victorious, but how they handled what is expected to be a 6A playoff team on the road on opening night in a 38-21 triumph.

4. The Tigers running attack was in midseason form at Seneca Valley in Week Zero. Seniors Dylan Sleva and Jeremiah Dean packed a powerful one-two punch, combining for 191 yards on the ground. Sleva led the way with 115 yards on 19 carries.

Extra point: Moon has won two in a row in this series of neighboring West Hills rivals. The Tigers won the season openers over the Spartans in 2018, 32-6, and in 2019, 14-10. Montour last won when the two teams were Class AAA Parkway Conference rivals in 2015. The Spartans beat the Tigers in the final game of the regular season, 28-21.

East Allegheny (1-0) at Class 2A No. 3 Serra Catholic (1-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Serra Catholic Stadium

On the air: None

Coaches: Dom Pecora, East Allegheny; Jose Regus, Serra Catholic

Last week: East Allegheny defeated Jeannette, 40-0; Serra Catholic defeated South Allegheny, 24-0

Players to watch: Michael Smith, East Allegheny (Sr., 5-9, 180, RB); Max Rocco, Serra Catholic (Sr., 6-0, 181, QB)

Four downs

1. Following a 5-1 regular season record in 2020, East Allegheny is off and running in 2021 after a one-sided victory in Week Zero. The Wildcats headed east on Route 30 and routed defending Class A champion Jeannette, 40-0.

2. The Wildcats scored 12 in the first quarter and 21 in the second last week in cruising to the win over the Jayhawks. Senior Michael Smith led the way on the ground for EA with 68 yards while senior Mekhi Manor added 46 rushing yards.

3. Serra Catholic’s opening game of the season against visiting South Allegheny was pushed back 24 hours, but it was worth the wait for the Eagles. Not only did the Serra defense pitch a shutout, but Amire Spencer recovered a fumble for a touchdown for the final score of a 24-0 win over the Gladiators.

4. It was quite a start to the new season for Eagles senior quarterback Max Rocco. He threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns, including first-quarter scoring tosses of 74 and 40 yards to senior Terrell Booth. Senior Jayvon Holt caught the other touchdown pass for Serra.

Extra point: East Allegheny and Serra Catholic were conference rivals in the Class 2A Three Rivers Conference before EA moved up to 3A. The last meeting was in the 2017 regular season finale, where the Eagles clawed their way to a 28-27 victory. The Wildcats won the previous meeting played at Serra Catholic, 48-14 in 2016. Twenty-nine years ago, East Allegheny won the WPIAL Class AA championship while 14 years ago, Serra Catholic was crowned Class A champs.

Steel Valley (0-0) at Class A No. 1 Clairton (0-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Neil Brown Stadium in Clairton

On the air: None

Coaches: Ray Braszo, Steel Valley; Wayne Wade, Clairton

Last week: Neither team played in Week Zero

Players to watch: Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley (Sr., 5-10, 160, RB/DB); Brooklyn Cannon, Clairton (Sr., 5-11, 160, WR/DB)

Four downs

1. Steel Valley won WPIAL Class 2A championships in 2016 and 2018 but has missed the playoffs two years in a row after a 1-5 season last fall. The Ironmen lost all four of their Class 2A Allegheny Conference games in 2020 and enter this season on a four-game skid.

2. The Ironmen return their leading rusher from a year ago who also was their top receiver. Senior Nijhay Burt rushed for 611 yards and also had seven receptions for a team-high 96 yards. For good measure, he also led the team in scoring with 11 touchdowns.

3. For eight weeks, last year was business as usual for Clairton. The Bears rolled to an Eastern Conference championship and the top seed in the WPIAL Class A playoffs. After convincing wins over OLSH and Shenango by a combined score of 109-36, the wheels fell off for the black and orange in the Class A title game as they were humbled by Jeannette, 45-14.

4. While there are not a lot of familiar names back for the 2021 Bears, they are still a team blessed with tremendous speed. Leading the way is talented senior wide receiver Brooklyn Cannon, who led the team last year with 15 catches for 560 yards and 12 touchdowns. Junior Capone Jones takes over at quarterback for the graduated Jonte Sanders.

Extra point: Twice in the last 32 years, these schools have won WPIAL championships in the same season. Steel Valley was the district Class AA champion and Clairton took home the gold in Class A in both 1989 at Three Rivers Stadium and in 2016 at Robert Morris University.