Trib HSSN Final 2022 State Baseball Rankings

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 | 7:02 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Cody Geddes celebrates his solo home run next to Ray Altmeyer during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game against Selinsgrove on June 17 at Penn State.

Five new champions and one repeat winner are celebrating 2022 PIAA baseball championships after last week’s finals at Penn State.

Bethel Park was the only repeat state champion from 2021. The Black Hawks shut out Selinsgrove in 5A to win the program’s third PIAA title (1988, 2021) and become the third District 7 school to win back-to-back baseball state gold.

Bethel Park and Montour were the only PIAA winners that did not win their district championship. The Spartans rallied for four runs in the seventh inning to defeat Holy Ghost Prep in the 4A finals for the school’s first state baseball crown.

Warwick was the only “eastern” school to win a PIAA baseball title this spring. The District 3 champion Warriors edged Bethlehem Liberty in the 6A finals to capture the school’s first state baseball championship.

Martinsburg Central was the only team in the state to finish undefeated. The District 6 champion Dragons cruised past Lancaster Catholic in the 3A title game to finish a perfect 27-0.

The lone championship game to go beyond seven innings was the 2A title game, won by Everett over Neshannock, 1-0, in nine innings. The Warriors not only captured their first PIAA title, but it was only the second PIAA baseball championship for a team from District 5.

DuBois Central Catholic capped off a dominant run in the PIAA Class A playoffs with a 10-run win over Halifax. The District 9 champion Cardinals outscored their four opponents 46-10 in winning the school’s second baseball state championship and first since 2001.

Final gold medal count: WPIAL two, Districts 3, 5, 6 and 9, one each.

Here is the final edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Warwick (23-2) (3) (2)

2. Bethlehem Liberty (25-2) (11) (1)

3. Hazleton (22-2) (2) (3)

4. Cumberland Valley (18-7) (3) (4)

5. West Chester Henderson (21-3) (1) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Bethel Park (19-3) (7) (1)

2. Selinsgrove (23-3) (4) (2)

3. Archbishop Wood (19-5) (12) (3)

4. Donegal (18-9) (3) (4)

5. Manheim Central (22-2) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Montour (21-6) (7) (2)

2. Holy Ghost Prep (18-6) (1) (1)

3. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast (24-2) (12) (3)

4. West Mifflin (20-4) (7) (4)

5. Saucon Valley (20-4) (11) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Martinsburg Central (27-0) (6) (1)

2. Lancaster Catholic (23-3) (3) (2)

3. Neumann-Goretti (14-9) (12) (3)

4. Punxsutawney (16-6) (9) (4)

5. Central Columbia (18-2) (4) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Everett (21-2) (5) (1)

2. Neshannock (20-8) (7) (2)

3. Delone Catholic (19-6) (3) (3)

4. Burgettstown (16-6) (7) (4)

5. South Williamsport (17-6) (4) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. DuBois Central Catholic (22-4) (9) (1)

2. Halifax (18-7) (3) (2)

3. Southern Fulton (20-6) (5) (3)

4. Tri-Valley (21-5) (11) (4)

5. Saegertown (19-3) (10) (5)

Out: None

