Trib HSSN Final State Baseball Rankings for June 23, 2021

By:

Wednesday, June 23, 2021 | 6:44 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Bethel Park starting pitcher Eric Chalus holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after beating Red Land to win the PIAA Class 5A baseball championship June 17 at Medlar Field in State College.

Six teams have been crowned state champion as the 2021 high school baseball season is now in the books.

Thus we present the final edition of the Trib HSSN state baseball rankings.

Congrats to the state champions: LaSalle College in 6A, Bethel Park in 5A, New Castle in 4A, Tyrone is 3A, Schuylkill Haven in 2A and Halifax in Class A.

The WPIAL was the only district to win more than one state crown as teams from District 3, 6, 11 and 12 also took home PIAA gold.

Here is the final edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. LaSalle College (26-2) (12) (1)

2. North Allegheny (23-4) (7) (2)

3. Spring-Ford (18-3) (1) (3)

4. North Penn (17-7) (1) (4)

5. Hazleton (22-1) (2) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Bethel Park (22-4) (7) (4)

2. Red Land (24-5) (3) (1)

3. Central Mountain (18-6) (6) (2)

4. Manheim Central (25-3) (3) (3)

5. Franklin Regional (19-2) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. New Castle (18-9) (7) (2)

2. Wyoming Area (18-7) (2) (3)

3. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast (16-8) (12) (1)

4. Montour (17-7) (7) (4)

5. Cathedral Prep (20-5) (10) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Tyrone (22-4) (6) (4)

2. Oley Valley (21-6) (3) (2)

3. Martinsburg Central (22-3) (6) (1)

4. Lake-Lehman (18-3) (2) (3)

5. Hickory (18-5) (10) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Schuylkill Haven (25-3) (11) (3)

2. Shenango (23-3) (7) (2)

3. Taylor Riverside (22-1) (2) (1)

4. Serra Catholic (21-5) (7) (4)

5. Dock Mennonite (12-5) (1) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Halifax (15-11) (3) (4)

2. Eden Christian Academy (20-6) (7) (2)

3. Juniata Valley (17-6) (6) (1)

4. Southern Fulton (18-7) (5) (3)

5. Delco Christian (14-6) (1) (5)

Out: None