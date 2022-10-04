Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week 2022: Week 5

Monday, October 3, 2022 | 7:03 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour quarterback Jake Wolfe throws a pass during a preseason practice.

Montour quarterback Jake Wolfe was enjoying a good season through the first five games. He had thrown for 347 yards on 32 completions with four touchdown passes and two scoring runs as the Spartans entered Week 5 and the midway point of the regular season with a 2-3 overall record.

And while remnants of Hurricane Ian crept up toward Western Pa. this past weekend, the storm known as the Red Hurricane was no match for the cry of the football-slinging Wolfe.

The Spartans junior signal caller eclipsed his season passing totals by 57 yards in only three quarters of action as Montour crushed New Castle, 51-0, in a Class 4A Parkway Conference battle in the West Hills of Pittsburgh.

“Jake had a big game against New Castle,” Montour coach Lou Cerro said. “He started to really play well last week against Ambridge. He stood in the pocket and made the proper reads when presented.”

Wolfe hit on 16 of 19 passes for 404 yards and three touchdowns as the Spartans evened their overall record to 3-3 and improved to 2-1 in the conference.

Wolfe hit sophomore wide receiver Daniel Batch on scoring passes of 8 and 94 yards and connected with sophomore wide out Andrew Alston on a 44-yard touchdown pass, all in the second quarter.

In eclipsing the 400-yard total, Wolfe became the first district quarterback to do so this season.

“We knew our line could definitely protect,” Wolfe said of his team’s success in passing the ball against New Castle. “We always have faith in our athletes. We went in with an equal game plan for running and passing, but once the pass game started working, we just stuck with it.”

The victory keeps Montour in a three-way tie for third place in the Parkway Conference with Blackhawk and West Allegheny, one game behind both Aliquippa and Central Valley.

The top five teams earn a playoff berth in the Parkway because it’s an eight-team conference, compared to seven teams in both the Big Seven and Greater Allegheny conferences.

Odds are Wolfe won’t be repeating what he did last week in Week 6. Montour will host undefeated and No. 3 Central Valley on Friday.

“He has improved every week and we are looking forward to his progress the second half of season as we push to getting in the playoffs,” Cerro said. “He likes to run the ball also, so that is a dimension we will use more frequently.”

Week 5 Honorable Mentions

Ryan Palmeiri – Pine-Richland

The Week 5 game between old Class 6A foes North Allegheny and Pine-Richland meant nothing to either team in their pursuit of a playoff berth with NA in 6A and P-R in 5A. However, when old rivals collide, current standings go out the window as bitter feelings easily come washing back. And if you can knock said rival from the ranks of the unbeaten, that’s even sweeter.

That was the case for Palmieri, a senior, who connected on 7 of 11 passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns, plus he rushed for 202 yards on 29 carries with two more scores on the ground as the Rams evened their overall record to 3-3 with a stunning win over previously undefeated North Allegheny, 28-17.

Aaron Randolph – Highlands

It was one of the most dominant quarters in district football history, all from a young man who has played a bit role on offense through the first five weeks for undefeated Highlands. In a span of four straight plays, Randolph, a junior, scored four touchdowns to blow open a battle for first place in the 4A Greater Allegheny Conference.

With his golden cape intact, Super Randolph scored on second quarter runs of 13, 24, 19 and 65 yards, plus he caught a 19-yard scoring pass in the opening quarter from senior Chandler Thimons and capped off his record-setting second quarter with a 56-yard touchdown pass to Thimons as the Golden Rams cruised past visiting Mars, 54-22.

Landan Stevenson – Mapletown

Mapletown has become the little engine that could. Now midway through the season, the Maples think they can, they think they can, they think they can as they keep on chugging to the top of the Class A Tri-County South Conference.

Stevenson, a senior running back, is third in the district in rushing after gaining 251 yards on 30 carries and scoring four touchdowns on jaunts of 9, 34, 1 and 40 yards in the Maples’ win over host California, 52-20. Stevenson now has rushed for 1,119 yards in leading Mapletown to a tie for first place with Monessen in the TCS at 3-0, 6-0 overall, one of only three Class A teams that are undefeated.

2022 HSSN Players of the Week

Week 4 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls

Week 3 – Jake Phillips, Hempfield

Week 2 – Luke Cignetti, Shaler

Week 1 – Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley

Week Zero – Conlan Greene, Penn-Trafford

