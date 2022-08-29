Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week 2022: Week Zero

Sunday, August 28, 2022 | 4:36 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford quarterback Conlan Greene throws during the Larry Sellitto Memorial 7-on-7 passing tournament Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Greater Latrobe High School.

At Penn-Trafford, they love their green and gold.

Last season, Carter Green helped lead the Warriors to the school’s first WPIAL and PIAA football championships with 1,265 yards passing and 1,155 yards rushing.

After Green graduated in the spring, P-T coach John Ruane decided to stay Greene and moved now senior Conlan Greene from tight end to quarterback.

The move paid off in Week Zero as Greene (no relation to Carter) connected on 23 of 30 passes for 335 yards, three touchdowns and a scoring run in the Warriors’ season-opening, 35-28 win over host Canon-McMillan.

“Conlan was very poised in the pocket and out,” Penn-Trafford coach John Ruane said. “He made great decisions and showed he can make every throw. We are looking forward to him getting better every week.”

The four scores put him one behind his season total from a year ago when he threw for two touchdowns in a limited role and scored three other times.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound quarterback is also a great short yardage option in the run game for the Warriors.

Greene has committed to Temple as a defensive end.

WPIAL Week Zero Honorable Mentions

Brendan McCullough – Peters Township

It is always nice to have a great opening night of the season. Peters Township senior Brendan McCullough squeezed a big night into a little over one quarter with his performance Friday.

McCullough caught six passes total for 181 yards for a spiffy average of 30.2 yards per catch. He also scored touchdowns on receptions of 44, 14 and 92 yards from Chris Cibrone, all before the midway point of the second quarter as the Indians cruised to a 56-0 rout of host Fox Chapel.

Luke Hilyard – Avonworth

In a clash of WPIAL vs. District 10 teams in Week Zero, Avonworth senior running back Luke Hilyard was more than happy to show off some southern hospitality.

Hilyard rushed for 240 yards and scored all four Antelopes touchdowns on runs of 55, 4, 1 and 3 yards as the ‘Lopes won one for District 7 with a 27-7 triumph over Grove City.

Matt Sieg – Fort Cherry

It was a near perfect night for a Fort Cherry freshman. Quarterback Matt Sieg made a big splash in his varsity debut.

Sieg completed 9 of 11 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns, plus he led the Rangers in rushing with 70 yards on six carries and two more scores as Fort Cherry cruised to a win over visiting Northgate, 69-20.

