Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week for Week 8

Sunday, November 1, 2020 | 9:36 PM

The Apollo-Ridge program rose to new heights in 2013 and ‘14 thanks to athleticism of Tre Tipton.

Success on the football field continued for the Vikings in 2015 and ‘16 thanks to the running of Duane Brown.

For the past four years, the team has been led on the ground by Logan Harman. Outside of the A-R school district, not many folks know a lot about Harmon, but they are finding out quickly.

Harmon rushed for 248 yards on 22 carries to lead Apollo-Ridge to a convincing 42-6 victory over perennial power Washington in a WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals playoff game.

“Logan has made steady improvement each and every year,” Apollo-Ridge coach John Skiba said. “This year, he is stronger and more knowledgeable in regard to our offense. The covid season has shortened the amount of games and touches he has gotten this year.

“He eclipsed the 3,000-yard (career) mark last week, and I think with a full season, he could have made a run at the 4,000-yard mark.”

On opening night of the WPIAL playoffs, the host Vikings jumped out to a 21-0 lead after the first quarter thanks in part to scoring runs of 13 and 3-yards.

“I think the way we jumped on them early with the scores and the fumbles we caused definitely put them on their heels,” Skiba said. “At the same time, it boosted our belief that we could play with them and that they weren’t going to push us around.”

Harmon completed his big night with touchdowns runs of 14 and 1 yard in the second half as the Vikings rolled to their first playoff victory in five years. But itwasn’t just the scoring runs that made Harmon’s performance stand out.

“The yardage after contact with the number of players hanging on him and his leg drive carrying them along,” Skiba said. “Then he goes over on defense and plays his tail off from the interior defensive line position and causes the second fumble of the night with a textbook strip. He never takes plays off.”

Harmon has rushed for more than 100 yards in all but one game this season. He appears to be picking up steam as the season goes on, with 437 yards on the ground in the last two Apollo-Ridge victories.

“I think that as you get later in the season and weather starts to turn, you better have a ground game that you can turn to when you need it,” Skiba said. “I also believe we take advantage of matchups, and we can spread the ball around to different athletes we have available.

“That has kept Logan fresher and took the load off of him in regard to wear and tear.”

Skiba said the thing that impresses him most about Harmon is his desire.

“He wants to outwork you. He wants to be the best,” Skiba said. “He’s such an unbelievable competitor. His work capacity is unmatched, and his motor is always running, hence what has made him such a great player.

“Logan is a natural leader but one that leads by how he works. He’s a tempo setter. He works so hard that it’s infectious. He’s a great role model for my younger players.”

Now Harmon and his Vikings teammates prepare to go up against the top-seed in the Class AA playoffs, Beaver Falls. The Tigers are undefeated champs of the Midwestern Athletic Conference and the favorite of many to hoist gold in two weeks.

“I think we all know how good they are, but I think I have a group of kids that won’t flinch at the challenge,” Skiba said. “I remember playing this group three years ago when they were freshman, and you could see their potential then.

“For some reason we seem to always get hooked up with these guys, and we’ve played some very entertaining games against them. I know we’ll have a plan put together and be ready to compete when we get off the bus.”

Week 8 Honorable Mentions

Jake Pugh, Thomas Jefferson

After being stunned in the regular-season finale a week earlier, Thomas Jefferson bounced back with a near-perfect performance in a postseason victory. The Jaguars were led by Pugh, their senior quarterback, who connected on 14 of 15 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns with most of the damage coming in the first two quarters. After losing to McKeesport in Week 7, TJ outscored visiting Mars, 34-0, in the first half and cruised to a 41-6 win in a Class 4A quarterfinals contest.

Max Rocco, Serra Catholic

Football truly is a game of inches and momentum, two things clearly on display near the end of the Serra Catholic at McGuffey Class 2A quarterfinals playoff game. With under a minute left in regulation, a McGuffey field goal that would break a 14-14 tie hit the upright and was no good. A few plays later, Serra Catholic scored on a long touchdown pass to pull off the No. 7 over No. 2 upset. Eagles junior quarterback Rocco completed 18 of 31 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns, including a 68-yard score to junior Jayvon Holtwith 28 seconds left to give Serra the 21-14 victory.

Dontae Sanders, Clairton

Music fans love a good encore to cap a night of listening to their favorite band. You always want to end on a high note.

The encore delivered by Clairton senior running back was nothing short of breathtaking.

After being named the Trib HSSN Football Player of the Week last week, Sanders was back for more, rushing for 428 yards and scoring six touchdowns in a dominant 54-20 win by the defending champions over visiting Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

2020 HSSN Players of the Week

Week 7: Dontae Sanders, Clairton

Week 6: Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair

Week 5: Jaedan Zuzak, California

Week 4: RaShawn Reid, Rochester

Week 3: Ryan Hubner, Plum

Week 2: Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks

Week 1: Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon