Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2021 Week 10

Thursday, November 4, 2021 | 4:58 PM

Penn Hills quarterback Julian Dugger looks to throw during practice Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at Penn Hills High School. McGuffey's Philip McCuen throws during practice Tuesday, Aug.17, 2021 at McGuffey High School. Sto-Rox's Jaymar Pearson returns an interception for a touchdown during the second quarter against Avonwrth on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Ohio Twp. Mapletown running back Landon Stevenson works out during practice on Aug. 25, 2021, in Mapletown.

Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 10:

Julian Dugger

Penn Hills, So., QB

Dugger (6-3, 180) threw for 260 yards and four touchdowns on 9 of 13 passing and also ran for 65 yards and a score in Penn Hills’ 42-22 victory over Kiski Area last week. He has compiled 1,030 passing yards and 16 TDs this season. The No. 5 Indians (6-3) will host No. 12 Franklin Regional (3-7) in the WPIAL Class 5A first round Friday.

Philip McCuen

McGuffey, Jr., QB/FS

McCuen threw for 86 yards and a touchdown and ran for 137 yards in last week’s 41-34 loss to Washington. The No. 14 Highlanders (5-5) will head to No. 3 Laurel (10-0) for a first-round game in the Class 2A playoffs Friday.

Jaymar Pearson

Sto-Rox, Sr., RB/DB

Pearson (5-11, 190) ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 41-0 win over Carlynton. He has rushed for 1,077 yards and scored 16 times this season. The No. 2 Vikings (10-0) will play No. 15 Shady Side Academy (5-5) at Peters Township in the WPIAL Class 2A first round Friday.

Landan Stevenson

Mapletown, Jr., RB

Stevenson (5-10, 160) threw for 80 yards, ran for 74 and a touchdown and had five receptions for 104 yards and a score for the Maples in last week’s 31-14 loss to West Greene. This season, he has rushed for 1,579 yards. No. 12 Mapletown (6-4) will head to No. 5 Rochester (7-2) on Friday for a WPIAL Class A first-round game.

