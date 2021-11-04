Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2021 Week 10
By:
Thursday, November 4, 2021 | 4:58 PM
Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 10:
Julian Dugger
Penn Hills, So., QB
Dugger (6-3, 180) threw for 260 yards and four touchdowns on 9 of 13 passing and also ran for 65 yards and a score in Penn Hills’ 42-22 victory over Kiski Area last week. He has compiled 1,030 passing yards and 16 TDs this season. The No. 5 Indians (6-3) will host No. 12 Franklin Regional (3-7) in the WPIAL Class 5A first round Friday.
Philip McCuen
McGuffey, Jr., QB/FS
McCuen threw for 86 yards and a touchdown and ran for 137 yards in last week’s 41-34 loss to Washington. The No. 14 Highlanders (5-5) will head to No. 3 Laurel (10-0) for a first-round game in the Class 2A playoffs Friday.
Jaymar Pearson
Sto-Rox, Sr., RB/DB
Pearson (5-11, 190) ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 41-0 win over Carlynton. He has rushed for 1,077 yards and scored 16 times this season. The No. 2 Vikings (10-0) will play No. 15 Shady Side Academy (5-5) at Peters Township in the WPIAL Class 2A first round Friday.
Landan Stevenson
Mapletown, Jr., RB
Stevenson (5-10, 160) threw for 80 yards, ran for 74 and a touchdown and had five receptions for 104 yards and a score for the Maples in last week’s 31-14 loss to West Greene. This season, he has rushed for 1,579 yards. No. 12 Mapletown (6-4) will head to No. 5 Rochester (7-2) on Friday for a WPIAL Class A first-round game.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
Tags: Mapletown, McGuffey, Penn Hills, Sto-Rox
More Football• Trib HSSN don’t-miss high school football playoff matchups for 2021 Week 10
• Westmoreland County football notebook: Monessen writes feel-good playoff story
• Through the years: With heavy hearts, Knoch topped West Allegheny in 2011
• With trade deadline in rear view, Chick’s Picks makes 1st-round football playoff predictions
• The Birdie hits reset button, makes Westmoreland County playoff picks