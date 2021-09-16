Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2021 Week 3
Thursday, September 16, 2021 | 10:01 AM
Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 3:
Brad Birch
Gateway, So., QB
Birch, who transferred from Jeannette, completed 11 of 19 passes for 222 yards as Gateway defeated Penn Hills, 41-13. Next up for the Gators will be a nonconference test at Bethel Park on Friday. He passed for 1,643 yards and 30 touchdowns last season in leading Jeannette to the PIAA title game.
Nijhay Burt
Steel Valley, Sr., RB
Burt ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 34-0 win over East Allegheny. Steel Valley (2-0) is riding high after also beating Clairton, 14-12, in Week 1. The Ironmen will take on Keystone Oaks at Dormont Stadium on Friday in a nonconference game.
Davoun Fuse
Washington, Jr., QB
Fuse (6-4, 190) was unstoppable in last Friday’s 43-19 win over Clairton. He ran for 57 yards and four touchdowns and also completed 2 of 3 passes for 59 yards. He also caught a pass. Fuse and the Little Prexies will look to get to 4-0 this Friday when they travel to Waynesburg for a Class 2A Century Conference matchup. Washington is averaging 48.3 points through three games.
Luke McCoy
Laurel, Sr., RB/FS
McCoy ran for 223 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries in last week’s 35-6 victory over Ambridge. The No. 4-ranked Spartans (3-0) will head to Beaver Falls this Friday for a Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference clash with the Tigers (0-2).
