Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2021 Week 3

By:

Thursday, September 16, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway quarterback Brad Birch throws a pass against Thomas Jefferson during the second quarter Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Monroeville. Laurel running back Luke McCoy works out during practice on Aug. 4, 2021. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Wash High’s Davoun Fuse during practice Tuesday, Aug.17, 2021 at Washington High Stadium Football Stadium. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Steel Valley’s Nijhay Burt during practice Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at Steel Valley High School. Previous Next

Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 3:

Brad Birch

Gateway, So., QB

Birch, who transferred from Jeannette, completed 11 of 19 passes for 222 yards as Gateway defeated Penn Hills, 41-13. Next up for the Gators will be a nonconference test at Bethel Park on Friday. He passed for 1,643 yards and 30 touchdowns last season in leading Jeannette to the PIAA title game.

Nijhay Burt

Steel Valley, Sr., RB

Burt ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 34-0 win over East Allegheny. Steel Valley (2-0) is riding high after also beating Clairton, 14-12, in Week 1. The Ironmen will take on Keystone Oaks at Dormont Stadium on Friday in a nonconference game.

Davoun Fuse

Washington, Jr., QB

Fuse (6-4, 190) was unstoppable in last Friday’s 43-19 win over Clairton. He ran for 57 yards and four touchdowns and also completed 2 of 3 passes for 59 yards. He also caught a pass. Fuse and the Little Prexies will look to get to 4-0 this Friday when they travel to Waynesburg for a Class 2A Century Conference matchup. Washington is averaging 48.3 points through three games.

Luke McCoy

Laurel, Sr., RB/FS

McCoy ran for 223 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries in last week’s 35-6 victory over Ambridge. The No. 4-ranked Spartans (3-0) will head to Beaver Falls this Friday for a Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference clash with the Tigers (0-2).

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: Gateway, Laurel, Steel Valley, Washington