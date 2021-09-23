Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2021 Week 4

Thursday, September 23, 2021 | 2:54 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review East Allegheny’s Drashaun Gainer goes through drills during practice Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at East Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny quarterback Gavin Miller throws a pass during practice on Aug. 16, 2021, in North Fayette. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Greene running back Corey Wise. Previous Next

Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 4:

Shane Cornali

Fort Cherry, Fr., DB/K

Cornali scored on interception returns of 61 and 50 yards, made seven tackles and also kicked five extra points in last week’s 35-7 victory over Shenango as the Rangers improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Class Big Seven Conference. They will travel to Moon to face OLSH (3-0, 1-0) this Friday at 7 p.m. in a conference clash.

Prashaun Gainer

East Allegheny, Sr., WR/DB

Gainer made nine receptions for 205 yards and three touchdowns in East Allegheny’s 30-21 win at Burrell in the Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference opener. Gainer and the Wildcats (2-2, 1-0) will travel to North Park this Friday for a meeting with North Catholic (4-0, 1-0).

Gavin Miller

West Allegheny, Sr., QB/DB

Miller, an Auburn baseball recruit, completed 16 of 26 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown in leading West Allegheny to a 24-0 win over Shaler last week. He has thrown for more than 500 yards this season. The unbeaten Indians (3-0) travel to Kiski Area (4-0) for a nonconference showdown this Friday night.

Corey Wise

West Greene, Sr., FB/LB

Wise ran for 151 yards and two scores as West Greene rolled past California, 48-22, in a Class A Tri-County South game last Friday. His teammate in the backfield, Colin Brady rolled for 202 yards and three scores for the potent Pioneers running game. West Greene (2-2, 1-0) plays at Avella (0-4, 0-1) on Friday night.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: East Allegheny, Fort Cherry, West Allegheny, West Greene