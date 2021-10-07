Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2021 Week 6
By:
Thursday, October 7, 2021 | 5:25 PM
Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 6:
Isaiah Brown
Armstrong, So., WR
Brown had four catches for 63 yards in last week’s shutout win over Mars. One of the WPIAL’s top receivers, he has 18 catches for 366 yards this season. The River Hawks (4-2, 2-1) will host Greensburg Salem (4-2, 2-1) in a Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference game Friday night.
Shawn Curry
Carlynton, Jr., RB/DB
Curry ran for 109 yards on 22 carries and helped Carlynton shut out Brentwood, 6-0, in a Class 2A Three Rivers Conference game last week. He has 684 yards this season for the Cougars (2-4, 1-0), who host South Side (3-3, 0-1) this week.
John Green
North Hills, Jr., QB/FS
Green threw for 174 yards and a touchdown as North Hills edged Kiski Area, 14-10, in a Class 5A Northeast Conference game last week. The Indians (4-2, 1-0) face another test this week when they travel to Penn Hills (2-3, 0-1) for another conference game.
Sedrick Seymour
Ambridge, Sr., RB/DB
Seymour ran for 124 yards on 17 carries and also caught a touchdown pass as Ambridge snapped a 28-game losing streak with a 35-9 win over Hopewell last Friday. The Bridgers (1-5, 1-0) will host Avonworth (5-1, 1-0) this Friday night in a Class 3A Northwestern Six Conference game.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
