Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2021 Week 7
Thursday, October 14, 2021 | 5:32 PM
Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 7:
Brock Borgo
Hampton, So., RB
Borgo (6-0, 180) ran for 139 yards on nine carries including a 53-yard TD jaunt, as Hampton rolled to a 35-7 win over Plum last week. Borgo has rushed for 709 yards and scored 11 times this season for the Talbots (7-0, 4-0), who host Indiana (4-3, 2-2) in a key Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference game Friday.
Nate Harper
Avonworth, Jr., QB
Harper (5-11, 180) completed 10 of 15 passes for 141 yards in last week’s 36-7 victory over Ambridge. Bolstered by a strong running game with Ian Syam, Luke Hilyard and Nico Neal, Harper has thrown for 846 yards and six touchdowns this season. The Lopes (6-1, 2-0) will host Hopewell (0-6, 0-2) in a Class 3A Northwestern Six Conference game Friday.
Caleb Williams
Montour, Sr., RB/OLB
Williams (6-0, 210) ran for 263 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries (37.6 ypc) in last week’s 28-21 win over Blackhawk. This season, he has gained 603 yards and scored seven times. He and the Spartans (3-4, 1-1) will head to Aliquippa (5-1, 2-0) for a Class 4A Parkway Conference clash Friday.
Josh Yeck
Freedom, Sr., TE/LB
Yeck (6-0, 170) had seven receptions for 85 yards last week as Freedom shut out Ellwood City, 35-0. Yeck is one of the WPIAL’s top pass catchers this fall with 34 receptions for 520 yards and three TDs. Freedom (3-4, 2-2) will travel to Beaver Falls (3-3, 3-1) for a Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference game Friday night.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
