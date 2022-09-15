Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 3

Thursday, September 15, 2022 | 12:25 PM

Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 3:

Khiryn Boyd

North Allegheny, jr., WR/CB

Boyd had five catches for 133 yards, including a 74-yard TD pass from Logan Kushner, in North Allegheny’s 29-18 nonconference victory over McDowell. The Tigers (3-0) will host Baldwin (1-2) in a nonconference game Friday night.

Brody Evans

Thomas Jefferson, jr., QB

Evans completed 13 of 20 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns as the Class 4A No. 3-ranked Jaguars shut out West Mifflin, 38-0, last week. TJ (2-1) will host Latrobe (2-1) in the Big Seven Conference opener this Friday night.

Spencer Petrucci

California, jr., RB/OLB

Petrucci caught two touchdown passes and ran for two more in California’s 60-7 win over Waynesburg last Friday. The undefeated Trojans (3-0) will open Class A Tri-County South Conference play this Friday at home against Jefferson-Morgan (2-1).

Landon Smith

Laurel, sr.. RB/CB

Smith ran for 261 yards and five touchdowns on 13 carries — an average of 20.1 yards per carry — in Laurel’s 49-7 victory over Mohawk last week. He scored on runs of 40, 36, 45, 44 and 45 yards. Laurel (2-1) will open Class A Big 7 Conference play on Friday at Union (2-1).

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

