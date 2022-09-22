Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 4
Thursday, September 22, 2022 | 1:29 PM
Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 4:
Brock Borgo
Hampton, jr., RB/OLB
Borgo returned an interception for a touchdown and also ran for 174 yards and a score on 22 carries last week as Hampton shut out Kiski Area, 38-0. The Talbots (2-2, 1-0) will be tested this week when they host Armstrong (3-1, 0-0) in a Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference game.
Nate Harper
Avonworth, sr., QB
Harper completed 9 of 11 passes for 132 yards and two scores last week as Avonworth defeated Hopewell, 50-0. He has thrown for nearly 500 yards this season and is completing 61% of his passes. Harper and the Lopes (3-1, 1-0) will host South Park (1-3, 0-1) on Friday in a Class 3A Western Hills Conference game.
Jakub Pickett
Quaker Valley, sr., WR/SS
Pickett set a school record for receiving yards last week when he caught five passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns as the Quakers defeated Seton LaSalle, 40-22. Quaker Valley (1-2) will host South Side (4-0) in a nonconference game Friday night.
Landon Stevenson
Mapletown, sr., RB/OLB
Stevenson ran for 222 yards and three touchdowns last week in a 43-14 victory over Beth-Center. He has rushed for 728 yards and scored 16 touchdowns this season while surpassing 4,000 career yards. The Maples (4-0, 1-0) will host Carmichaels (3-1, 1-0) in a Class A Tri-County South game Friday night.
