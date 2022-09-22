Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 4

By:

Thursday, September 22, 2022 | 1:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth quarterback Nate Harper throws a pass on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Ohio Twp. Tribune-Review Hampton running back Brock Borgo practices at Fridley Field on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Quaker Valley's Jakub Pickett catches a pass on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Chuck Knox Stadium. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mapletown running back Landon Stevenson works out during practice on Aug. 25, 2021, in Mapletown.

Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 4:

Brock Borgo

Hampton, jr., RB/OLB

Borgo returned an interception for a touchdown and also ran for 174 yards and a score on 22 carries last week as Hampton shut out Kiski Area, 38-0. The Talbots (2-2, 1-0) will be tested this week when they host Armstrong (3-1, 0-0) in a Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference game.

Nate Harper

Avonworth, sr., QB

Harper completed 9 of 11 passes for 132 yards and two scores last week as Avonworth defeated Hopewell, 50-0. He has thrown for nearly 500 yards this season and is completing 61% of his passes. Harper and the Lopes (3-1, 1-0) will host South Park (1-3, 0-1) on Friday in a Class 3A Western Hills Conference game.

Jakub Pickett

Quaker Valley, sr., WR/SS

Pickett set a school record for receiving yards last week when he caught five passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns as the Quakers defeated Seton LaSalle, 40-22. Quaker Valley (1-2) will host South Side (4-0) in a nonconference game Friday night.

Landon Stevenson

Mapletown, sr., RB/OLB

Stevenson ran for 222 yards and three touchdowns last week in a 43-14 victory over Beth-Center. He has rushed for 728 yards and scored 16 touchdowns this season while surpassing 4,000 career yards. The Maples (4-0, 1-0) will host Carmichaels (3-1, 1-0) in a Class A Tri-County South game Friday night.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

