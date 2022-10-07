Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 6

Thursday, October 6, 2022 | 4:14 PM

Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 6:

Jason Cross

Bishop Canevin, jr., QB

Cross completed 11 of 13 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns to guide Bishop Canevin to a 60-7 win over Fort Cherry. The top-ranked Crusaders (5-1, 3-0) will host Cornell (3-2, 2-1) in a Class A Black Hills Conference game Saturday night at Dormont Stadium.

Ruben Gordon

Washington, jr., WR/SS

Gordon caught a 9-yard touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 70 yards for a score as Washington beat Waynesburg Central, 59-14, last week. The No. 4-ranked Little Prexies (5-1, 2-0) will head to No. 5 Sto-Rox (3-2, 3-0) for a Class 2A Century Conference showdown Friday night.

Luke Lawson

Seneca Valley, sr., WR/FS

Lawson caught nine passes for 128 yards and a touchdown to help Seneca Valley to a 42-7 win over Butler last week. The Navy recruit and the Raiders (4-2) will play a nonconference game at Hempfield (5-1) on Friday night.

Ryan Palmieri

Pine-Richland, sr., QB/RB/WR/FS

Palmieri showed off his ability to run and throw in Pine-Richland’s 28-17 victory over Class 6A North Allegheny last week. He threw for 75 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for 202 yards and two scores on 29 carries. The Rams (3-3) will will play at Central Catholic (3-3) in a nonconference game Friday night at Carnegie Mellon.

