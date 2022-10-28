Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 9
By:
Thursday, October 27, 2022 | 4:00 PM
Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 9:
Isaiah Brown
Armstrong, jr., WR/OLB
Brown had seven catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns as Armstrong beat Highlands, 56-35, last Friday. Brown has 35 catches for 663 yards and 12 scores this season for the River Hawks (8-1, 5-0), who will host Kiski Area (1-8, 0-5) on Friday in the Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference finale.
Jack Fennell
North Catholic, jr., RB/WR
Fennell scored on a 3-yard run and a 40-yard reception last week in a 41-0 win over Indiana. He leads North Catholic in rushing and receiving yards this season and has scored nine touchdowns. The Trojans (5-4, 3-2) can lock up a playoff berth Friday night with a win over Mars (5-4, 2-3).
Raequan Troutman
Cornell, sr., RB/CB
Troutman ran for 164 yards and four touchdowns on just 12 carries and also caught four passes for 36 yards and a score in last week’s 52-7 victory over Chartiers-Houston. The Raiders (4-4, 3-3) remain alive for a playoff berth and face OLSH (7-2, 4-2) this weekend.
Payton Wehner
Central Catholic, jr., QB
Wehner threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns last week in helping Central Catholic beat Seneca Valley, 28-25, in a key Class 6A contest that clinched a playoff berth for the Vikings. The Vikings (5-4) will wrap up the regular season by hosting Gateway (7-2) in a nonconference clash Friday night.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
More Football• Westinghouse, Allderdice again set to meet for City League championship
• Chick’s Picks turns down the big bucks, makes her Week 9 WPIAL football predictions
• Springdale duo kicks it into gear with football team, band
• Through the Years: 40 years ago, Brown boosted Burrell toward playoffs
• Trib 10: Pair of big-time clashes in Week 9 sure to shake up power rankings