Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 9

Thursday, October 27, 2022 | 4:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic quarterback Payton Wehner throws a pass under pressure from Seneca Valley’s Lucas Lambert during their game on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Jackson. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Montreal Johnson takes down North Catholic’s Jack Fennell in the third quarter Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Highlands High School. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Cornell’s Raequan Troutman breaks in to open field as Leechburg defense attempts to defend during the first half of the Class A quarterfinal game at North Allegheny’s Newman Stadium Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Armstrong’s Isaiah Brown cruises into the end zone past Highlands’ Brayden White for a first-quarter touchdown Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Highlands High School. Previous Next

Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 9:

Isaiah Brown

Armstrong, jr., WR/OLB

Brown had seven catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns as Armstrong beat Highlands, 56-35, last Friday. Brown has 35 catches for 663 yards and 12 scores this season for the River Hawks (8-1, 5-0), who will host Kiski Area (1-8, 0-5) on Friday in the Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference finale.

Jack Fennell

North Catholic, jr., RB/WR

Fennell scored on a 3-yard run and a 40-yard reception last week in a 41-0 win over Indiana. He leads North Catholic in rushing and receiving yards this season and has scored nine touchdowns. The Trojans (5-4, 3-2) can lock up a playoff berth Friday night with a win over Mars (5-4, 2-3).

Raequan Troutman

Cornell, sr., RB/CB

Troutman ran for 164 yards and four touchdowns on just 12 carries and also caught four passes for 36 yards and a score in last week’s 52-7 victory over Chartiers-Houston. The Raiders (4-4, 3-3) remain alive for a playoff berth and face OLSH (7-2, 4-2) this weekend.

Payton Wehner

Central Catholic, jr., QB

Wehner threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns last week in helping Central Catholic beat Seneca Valley, 28-25, in a key Class 6A contest that clinched a playoff berth for the Vikings. The Vikings (5-4) will wrap up the regular season by hosting Gateway (7-2) in a nonconference clash Friday night.

