Trib HSSN football players to watch for Week 3

Thursday, September 12, 2019 | 5:36 PM

Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 3:

Griffin Beattie

Chartiers Valley, Sr., QB

Beattie shined in last week’s nonconference victory over Armstrong. He ran for 191 yards and three TDs on 17 carries and also threw for 46 yards and a score. The Colts will host Norwin this Friday in a nonconference contest.

Zaier Harrison

Cornell, QB/S

Harrison threw for 249 yards and three scores and ran for 60 yards and three more touchdowns in last week’s 62-9 win over Bentworth. He will lead the Raiders into Friday’s Class A Big Seven showdown with Sto-Rox.

Tommy McDonough

North Hills, Sr., RB

The senior who averaged better than 10 yards per carry last season erupted for 213 yards and three scores in last week’s 34-7 win over Kiski Area. The Indians will host Hampton in a Class 5A Northern Conference game Friday.

David Pantelis

Upper St. Clair, Jr., WR/DB

Pantelis had four catches for 142 yards, including one that went for an 87-yard touchdown, in last week’s Class 5A Allegheny 8 victory over visiting Baldwin. The junior will lead USC against visiting Woodland Hills on Friday.

