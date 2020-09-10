Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 1

By:

Thursday, September 10, 2020 | 9:50 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins works out with teammates during practice on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in McCandless. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Valley quarterback Ameer Dudley works out next to head coach Mark Lyons during practice on Aug. 12, 2020, in Center. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars running back Teddy Ruffner carries the ball during practice on Aug. 20, 2020, in Adams. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shenango quarterback Reis Watkins throws a pass during practice on Aug. 10, 2020, in Shenango. Previous Next

Here are four WPIAL football players to watch during Week 1:

Khalil Dinkins

North Allegheny, sr., WR/OLB

Dinkins caught 16 passes for nearly 400 yards and six touchdowns last season for the Tigers, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 6A. A Division I prospect, Dinkins is the son of former City League and Pitt standout Darnell Dinkins. The Tigers open the season by hosting Penn Hills in a nonconference clash.

Ameer Dudley

Central Valley, sr., QB

What can he do for an encore after leading Central Valley to a WPIAL Class 3A title last season? The Division I prospect threw for 1,929 yards and 24 TDs and ran for 547 yards and eight scores last year. CV opens the season at Hopewell in a Northwestern 6 Conference game Friday.

Teddy Ruffner

Mars, sr., RB/DB

Ruffner ran for nearly 2,000 yards and 26 scores last season. He leads the No. 4-ranked Fightin’ Planets into a Week 1 Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference matchup against Hampton on Friday night.

Reis Watkins

Shenango, sr., QB/RB/LB

As a running back last season, Watkins gained 1,269 yards and had 13 scores. He will be under center for the No. 2 Wildcats in their Class A Big Seven Conference opener Saturday night against Union.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

Tags: Central Valley, Mars, North Allegheny, Shenango