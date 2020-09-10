Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 1
Thursday, September 10, 2020 | 9:50 PM
Here are four WPIAL football players to watch during Week 1:
Khalil Dinkins
North Allegheny, sr., WR/OLB
Dinkins caught 16 passes for nearly 400 yards and six touchdowns last season for the Tigers, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 6A. A Division I prospect, Dinkins is the son of former City League and Pitt standout Darnell Dinkins. The Tigers open the season by hosting Penn Hills in a nonconference clash.
Ameer Dudley
Central Valley, sr., QB
What can he do for an encore after leading Central Valley to a WPIAL Class 3A title last season? The Division I prospect threw for 1,929 yards and 24 TDs and ran for 547 yards and eight scores last year. CV opens the season at Hopewell in a Northwestern 6 Conference game Friday.
Teddy Ruffner
Mars, sr., RB/DB
Ruffner ran for nearly 2,000 yards and 26 scores last season. He leads the No. 4-ranked Fightin’ Planets into a Week 1 Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference matchup against Hampton on Friday night.
Reis Watkins
Shenango, sr., QB/RB/LB
As a running back last season, Watkins gained 1,269 yards and had 13 scores. He will be under center for the No. 2 Wildcats in their Class A Big Seven Conference opener Saturday night against Union.
Tags: Central Valley, Mars, North Allegheny, Shenango