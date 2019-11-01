Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 10

By:

Thursday, October 31, 2019 | 11:00 PM

Seneca Valley's Matt Stanger scores past Central Catholic's Jaishon Dawkins (5) and Kairos Beasley (39) during the fourth quarter Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Seneca Valley High School. Gateway's Derrick Davis runs against McKeesport during their game Oct. 25, 2019, at McKeesport. Penn Hills quarterback Eddie McKissick (2) looks for a receiver against North Hills October 25, 2019 at Penn Hills. South Fayette's Drew Franklin works out during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.

Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 10:

Derrick Davis

Gateway, Jr., RB/SS

Davis (6-1, 185), who has dozens of Division I offers, is among the highest scoring players in the WPIAL. He has found the end zone 25 times while rushing for 1,227 yards on 126 carries. He and the No. 2-seeded Gators (8-2) will host Shaler (4-6) at 7 p.m. Friday in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.

Drew Franklin

South Fayette, Sr., RB/LB

Franklin (5-11, 195) has compiled 601 yards and 11 touchdowns on 100 carries as part of South Fayette’s dynamic offensive attack. He ran for 120 yards as the Lions edged Montour last week, 31-24. No. 2 South Fayette (9-1) will host No. 7 West Mifflin (5-5) at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 4A first round.

Eddie McKissick

Penn Hills, Sr., QB

McKissick (6-2, 190) capped off the regular season by running for two touchdowns and throwing for another as Penn Hills defeated North Hills, 21-7. He completed 8 of 14 passes for 141 yards. The No. 3 Indians (9-1) will host Latrobe (5-5) at 7 p.m. Friday in a WPIAL Class 5A first-round game.

Matt Stanger

Seneca Valley, Sr., RB/LB

Stanger (6-1, 195) ran for 226 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, as Seneca Valley capped the regular season with a 28-7 win over Norwin last week. The No. 5 Raiders (4-6) will visit No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (6-4) for a Class 6A quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at [email protected] or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

Tags: Gateway, Penn Hills, Seneca Valley, South Fayette