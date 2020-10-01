Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 4
Thursday, October 1, 2020 | 4:40 PM
Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 4:
Carson Davidson
Blackhawk, jr., QB/FS
The junior completed 11 of 18 passes for 178 yards and also ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Cougars defeated visiting Ambridge, 38-7, last Friday. This week, they will face unbeaten Chartiers Valley in a Class 4A Parkway Conference showdown.
Matt DeMatteo
Hampton, jr., QB/K
DeMatteo has made an impact in several areas for the Talbots. He has booted seven extra points and three field goals this season in addition to throwing for 218 yards and two scores and running for nearly 100 yards. Hampton will look to move to 3-1 with a Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference game Friday at Greensburg Salem.
Jaymar Pearson
OLSH, jr., RB/QB/SS
This week’s Class A Big Seven showdown between unbeaten OLSH and unbeaten Rochester will provide an opportunity for Pearson to showcase his skills. Last week, in a 35-13 win over Fort Cherry, he ran for 209 yards and scored four times. He has scored 10 touchdowns this season.
Charley Rossi
South Fayette, sr., WR/FS
South Fayette’s streak of 64 straight conference victories came to an end last week after a 17-3 loss to Peters Township. Rossi was a bright spot with eight catches for 147 yards. He and the Lions will have another tough test this week hosting unbeaten Moon on Friday.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.
