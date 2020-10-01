Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 4

Thursday, October 1, 2020 | 4:40 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Blackhawk quarterback Carson Davidson throws a pass during practice on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Chippewa. Greg Macafee | Tribune-Review OLSH quarterback Jaymar Pearson pitches a ball during a practice this summer. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hampton quarterback Matt DeMatteo throws during workouts Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Hampton High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Fayette’s Charley Rossi works out during practice on Aug. 20, 2020, at South Fayette. Previous Next

Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 4:

Carson Davidson

Blackhawk, jr., QB/FS

The junior completed 11 of 18 passes for 178 yards and also ran for a pair of touchdowns as the Cougars defeated visiting Ambridge, 38-7, last Friday. This week, they will face unbeaten Chartiers Valley in a Class 4A Parkway Conference showdown.

Matt DeMatteo

Hampton, jr., QB/K

DeMatteo has made an impact in several areas for the Talbots. He has booted seven extra points and three field goals this season in addition to throwing for 218 yards and two scores and running for nearly 100 yards. Hampton will look to move to 3-1 with a Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference game Friday at Greensburg Salem.

Jaymar Pearson

OLSH, jr., RB/QB/SS

This week’s Class A Big Seven showdown between unbeaten OLSH and unbeaten Rochester will provide an opportunity for Pearson to showcase his skills. Last week, in a 35-13 win over Fort Cherry, he ran for 209 yards and scored four times. He has scored 10 touchdowns this season.

Charley Rossi

South Fayette, sr., WR/FS

South Fayette’s streak of 64 straight conference victories came to an end last week after a 17-3 loss to Peters Township. Rossi was a bright spot with eight catches for 147 yards. He and the Lions will have another tough test this week hosting unbeaten Moon on Friday.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

Tags: Blackhawk, Hampton, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, South Fayette