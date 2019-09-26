Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 5

By:

Thursday, September 26, 2019 | 1:42 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon quarterback Dante Clay works out during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Ethan Dahlem (4) rushes the ball during their game against South Fayette on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Mars’ Teddy Ruffner carries the ball as Penn Hills’ Derrick Topeck goes for a tackle during a game Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Penn Hills. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s Dom Magliocco catches a pass during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Previous Next

Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 5:

Dante Clay

Moon, Sr., QB/P

Clay completed 7 of 10 passes for 190 yards and two scores and also ran for 180 yards and three TDs on 10 carries last week, as Moon routed Chartiers Valley. Clay (6-1, 180) will lead the Tigers (4-1, 2-0) into a Class 5A Allegheny 8 matchup at Bethel Park (3-1, 2-0) this Friday night.

Ethan Dahlem

Upper St. Clair, Jr., QB/DB

One of the WPIAL’s leading passers with 1,414 yards and 12 touchdowns, Dahlem (5-10, 173) threw for 334 yards and three scores in last week’s 35-33 win over West Allegheny in the Class 5A Allegheny 8. USC will host Fox Chapel this Friday night.

Dominic Magliocco

Montour, Sr., WR

Magliocco (6-0, 170) has 21 catches for 415 yards and two scores this season for the Spartans (1-4, 0-2), who will head to Knoch (5-0, 4-0) on Friday night for a key Class 4A Northwest 8 game.

Teddy Ruffner

Mars, Jr., RB/LB

Ruffner (5-9, 195) carried 25 times last week, gaining 276 yards and scoring five touchdowns as Mars (3-2, 1-1) rolled past Armstrong. The Planets’ wing-T attack will host Shaler (2-3, 1-1) in a Class 5A Northern Conference game Friday. Ruffner has run for 1,061 yards and 10 scores this season.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at [email protected] or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

Tags: Mars, Montour, Moon, Upper St. Clair