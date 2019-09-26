Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 5
By:
Thursday, September 26, 2019 | 1:42 PM
Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 5:
Dante Clay
Moon, Sr., QB/P
Clay completed 7 of 10 passes for 190 yards and two scores and also ran for 180 yards and three TDs on 10 carries last week, as Moon routed Chartiers Valley. Clay (6-1, 180) will lead the Tigers (4-1, 2-0) into a Class 5A Allegheny 8 matchup at Bethel Park (3-1, 2-0) this Friday night.
Ethan Dahlem
Upper St. Clair, Jr., QB/DB
One of the WPIAL’s leading passers with 1,414 yards and 12 touchdowns, Dahlem (5-10, 173) threw for 334 yards and three scores in last week’s 35-33 win over West Allegheny in the Class 5A Allegheny 8. USC will host Fox Chapel this Friday night.
Dominic Magliocco
Montour, Sr., WR
Magliocco (6-0, 170) has 21 catches for 415 yards and two scores this season for the Spartans (1-4, 0-2), who will head to Knoch (5-0, 4-0) on Friday night for a key Class 4A Northwest 8 game.
Teddy Ruffner
Mars, Jr., RB/LB
Ruffner (5-9, 195) carried 25 times last week, gaining 276 yards and scoring five touchdowns as Mars (3-2, 1-1) rolled past Armstrong. The Planets’ wing-T attack will host Shaler (2-3, 1-1) in a Class 5A Northern Conference game Friday. Ruffner has run for 1,061 yards and 10 scores this season.
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at [email protected] or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.
Tags: Mars, Montour, Moon, Upper St. Clair