Trib HSSN football players to watch in Week 8

Thursday, October 29, 2020 | 5:46 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Jordan Demus carries against Aliquippa’s Isaiah Gilbert on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at The Pit. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review East Allegheny’s Johnny DiNapoli goes through drills during workouts Tuesday, Aug.18, 2020 at East Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Mateo Cepullio catches a pass in front of Bethel Park’s Jack Kirchner (6) and Austin Caye during the third quarter on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Upper St. Clair. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox’s Jaymont Green-Miller carries past Western Beaver’s Levi Gray during their game on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Sto-Rox. Previous Next

Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 8:

Mateo Cepullio

Upper St. Clair, so., WR/CB

Cepullio (5-9, 155) was a key target for Upper St. Clair QB Ethan Dahlem last week, with five receptions for 108 yards and a score as the Panthers edged South Fayette. He has 26 catches for 397 yards this season, both second on the team behind David Pantelis (30-448). USC (5-2) earned the No. 5 seed and will travel to No. 4 Penn-Trafford (5-1) on Friday for a WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal clash.

Jordan Demus

Chartiers Valley, jr., RB/DB

Demus (5-11, 165) ran for 193 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s blowout win over New Castle. He and quarterback Anthony Mackey have combined for more than 1,000 rushing yards for the No. 5-seeded Colts (6-1), who will travel to No. 4 Belle Vernon (5-1) on Friday for a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal matchup.

John DiNapoli

East Allegheny, so., QB/MLB

After a standout freshman season a year ago when he threw for more than 1,700 yards, DiNapoli (6-0, 195) was sidelined by injuries this season but last week threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Valley. He also ran for 101 yards. The No. 8 Wildcats (5-1) will take on No. 1 Central Valley (7-0) in a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal Friday night.

Jaymont Green-Miller

Sto-Rox, so., WR/CB

One of the WPIAL’s top receivers this season, Green-Miller (5-9, 158) has caught 27 passes for 576 yards and nine touchdowns. Last week in a win over Brentwood, he caught four passes for 63 yards and a score. He will lead the No. 3 Vikings (6-1) against No. 6 Laurel (5-2) in a WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal Friday in McKees Rocks.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

Tags: Chartiers Valley, East Allegheny, Sto-Rox, Upper St. Clair