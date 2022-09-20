Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week for 2022 Week 3

By:

Monday, September 19, 2022 | 5:04 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent McKeesport quarterback Jahmil Perryman pitches the ball during a preseason practice.

Through Week 2 of the high school football season, McKeesport senior Bobby Boyd was dominating on both sides of the ball.

At running back, he had rushed for nearly 450 yards and seven touchdowns. As a defensive back, he already had five interceptions.

So when Boyd went down with an injury on the first series of the Tigers’ Class 4A Big Seven Conference opener at Laurel Highlands on Friday, it would be natural to expect doom and gloom on the visitors’ sidelines.

Instead, McKeesport proved its great start is a team effort as the Tigers didn’t miss a beat in earning a convincing win over the Mustangs, 33-0.

width="100%" height="100%" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" title="VIDEO: Rebel Yell Podcast: Week 3 Team of the Week" style="position:absolute;" allowfullscreen>

Senior running back Larry Gibson carried the ball 20 times and gained a game-high 144 yards on the ground while senior quarterback Jahmil Perryman finished with 132 yards on 16 carries.

“Obviously, the offensive line did a great job creating some space and some holes for those guys, who did a great job stepping up,” McKeesport coach Matt Miller said. “Larry is kind of a bulldozer. He ran hard and ran through a lot of tackles, and Jahmil used his speed and quickness to get outside and made some big plays.”

Gibson scored twice on runs of 8 and 10 yards while Perryman’s lone scoring tote was from 3 yards out.

Just as impressive in the Tigers’ conference opening victory was their defense.

McKeesport has allowed only 13 points in four games, and Friday’s whitewash at Laurel Highlands was the second shutout of the season.

“They’re playing outstanding,” Miller said of his defense. “They’re giving us really good field position to make some plays on offense. They’re living in the offensive backfields; we’re making people throw the ball when they aren’t really ready to and making some people uncomfortable. Our defense has been outstanding.”

As for Boyd, Miller believes the injury is not serious and he could be back on the field as early as Friday, if not Week 5.

In Week 4, McKeesport will host Trinity in a Big Seven Conference tilt. The Tigers will be in search of the program’s 701st win after becoming the seventh WPIAL team to reach the 700 club in the triumph over Laurel Highlands.

WPIAL Week 3 Honorable Mentions

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Mt. Lebanon came into this season with so many new faces after many key players graduated from its 2021 WPIAL and PIAA championship dream season. When the Blue Devils started this fall with back-to-back losses to Gateway and Bethel Park, many figured this would be a middle-of-the-small-pack team in Class 6A.

That may have changed Friday in the Blue Devils’ Class 6A opener. Trailing 16-0 after three quarters, Mt. Lebanon rallied to stun top-ranked Central Catholic, 17-16. Following a David Shields touchdown pass to Fred LaSota and a Michael Beiersdorf 39-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter for Mt. Lebanon, Ben McAuley finished the comeback with an 18-yard field goal as time expired.

Neshannock Lancers

If you like offense in high school football, Neshannock might be the team for you.

Not only have the Lancers averaged nearly 44 points in their four games this season, they have allowed 29 points per game, making for some high-scoring thrillers.

The common denominator is Neshannock has won all four games thus far, including its Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference opener Saturday at Western Beaver.

Jonny Huff and Matt Ioanilli combined for 162 yards on the ground while scoring three touchdowns each, plus quarterback Jino Mozzocio threw for 139 yards in the Lancers’ 48-20 win over the previously unbeaten Golden Beavers.

Mapletown Maples

For the first time in 25 years, the Mapletown football team is off to a perfect 4-0 start.

In Week 3, one of the top running backs in the district ran wild as Landon Stevenson rushed for 222 yards on 17 carries and scored on touchdown runs of 27, 4 and 5 yards in a Class A Tri-County South Conference opening victory at Beth-Center, 43-14.

The sweet Maples victory path may be tough to navigate though over the next two weeks. After winning four games against teams with a combined record of 1-11, Mapletown will host Carmichaels (3-1) on Friday before heading to California (4-0) in Week 5.

2022 HSSN Teams of the Week

Week 2 – Ellwood City Wolverines

Week 1 – Bethel Park Black Hawks

Week Zero – Mars Fightin’ Planets

Tags: McKeesport