Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week for Dec. 13, 2021

By:

Monday, December 13, 2021 | 8:25 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford coach John Ruane celebrates with quarterback Carter Green after defeating Imhotep Charter in overtime in the PIAA Class 5A state championship game last Friday.

When the high school football season hits November and December, every team left is talented. So what separates the teams that come up short, those that settle for silver, from those special groups that bring home the gold?

Penn-Trafford coach John Ruane seems to have found the reason is Warriors won double titles this fall, winning the program’s first WPIAL championship last month then following it up with a PIAA 5A crown Friday night in Hershey.

“We won due to our kids’ character and desire to win,” he said. “They never doubted themselves and always found a way. Chemistry, selfless attitudes and the amount of fun we had every day. They genuinely enjoyed practice and each other. We also have a lot of talent. I really hope colleges take notice.”

In the 5A state championship game, the defenses of WPIAL champion Penn-Trafford and District 12 champion Imhotep Charter were on full display in a scoreless first quarter.

“We knew they were stellar on defense,” Ruane said. “Our defense has been our strength all season long. So, it was likely going to be tough to score.”

After the Panthers drew first blood in the second quarter with a touchdown and a missed extra point, Penn-Trafford answered on a Cade Yacamelli 2-yard run followed by the point after conversion kick by Nathan Schlessinger to give the Warriors a lead at the half, 7-6.

“Outstanding, as usual,” Ruane said about Yacamelli’s performance. “It was obvious he was their focus. He earned some very difficult yards with physical runs. He was great on defense. His leadership in the locker room might be more impressive than that.”

As the game wore on, Imhotep Charter started to mount an advantage in both total yards and in time of possession, but Ruane admitted he and his staff were not concerned.

“We weren’t,” he said. “Their yardage stats were higher than ours, but we eliminated any big plays, which was our goal. Our kids are in great shape.”

After another Imhotep Charter touchdown and a two-point conversion gave the Panthers the lead, Penn-Trafford began a fourth-quarter drive from its own 44-yard line with a little over four minutes left.

The drive ended with a half-minute left when junior Conlan Greene threw a 3-yard jump pass to senior Jack Jollie for the game-tying touchdown.

“We thought it would be there,” Ruane said. ”We rep it weekly. They are so aggressive inside the (5-yard line), we wanted to try to take advantage of it.”

The lone score in overtime came on the first possession when Schessinger booted what turned out to be, after a Warriors defensive stop, the state-winning 24-yard field goal. Greene’s sack on fourth-and-goal for Imhotep Charter ended the game in dramatic style.

It set off a celebration that might still be going on for the Warriors team and the Penn-Trafford school district.

“I think the win shows these kids that hard work pays off,” Ruane said. “If you work without excuses and as a team, you’ll be successful. For the school and community, it’s incredible what support we get from students, staff and the community. We are very fortunate. They went crazy for these kids.

“For me, I couldn’t be prouder of these kids and couldn’t be prouder of our coaches. Everyone sacrificed and dedicated themselves. Their families and the coaches’ families deserve a lot of credit.”

