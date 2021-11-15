Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week for Nov. 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 | 5:07 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn Hills’ Julian Dugger throws a pass to Chase Barney to set up the game-winning touchdown to beat Gateway during WPIAL Class 5A playoff action Friday.

So what does a head coach think about when the opposing team is ling up for a potential game-tying field goal in the waning seconds of regulation?

“Just thinking overtime plans, what we would do if we won the toss, how to attack Gateway, who we would have available due to injury and cramping,” Penn Hills coach Jon LeDonne said. “We preach all the time playing a full 48 minutes and how special teams can impact big games.”

Overtime never came as Gateway missed a 30-yard field goal as time expired, giving Penn Hills a hard-fought 23-20 road victory Friday that moved the Indians into the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals.

The quarterfinals rematch played out a lot differently than the first meeting between the teams, which was easily won by the Gators, 41-13, in Week 2.

“The biggest difference is the growth and maturity of our younger players, and taking care of the football,” LeDonne said. “We had many mental mistakes in the first game due to many guys playing in their second varsity football game. As those players gained more varsity experience, the game started to slow down for them, allowing them to play faster.

“We shuffled our offensive line around from the second game of the season, which had three new starters on it in their second start. They also became a much more cohesive unit.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Penn Hills took control with 17 points in the second quarter on a pair of Julian Dugger touchdown runs and a 30-yard field goal by Charlie Rosemeyer.

“We played our physical style of football and minimized turnovers and mental mistakes,” LeDonne said. “In the second half, we had some minor injuries and cramping issues that put some players in different positions. Not being able to move the ball much the second half with a sidelined quarterback really impacted the game plan. Our players adjusted, and Julian was able to return for the game-winning drive in which he made two big plays.”

Gateway stormed back in the second half with 20 unanswered points to take a 20-17 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Battling cramps in both legs that kept him out of action most of the second half, Julian Dugger returned to engineer a game-winning drive with a big run and pass completion that set up an Amir Key keeper that put the Indians up, 23-20.

“It was an intense moment,” LeDonne said. “We hadn’t practiced that all year. Big-time players make big-time plays in big games, and he did just that. The blocking in front of him led him into the end zone.”

Gateway tried to rally again, driving down the field for the last-second field goal attempt that sailed wide.

Julian Dugger, a sophomore, has been huge all year for the Indians, but his performance coming back into the game to lead the game-winning drive while in full-out limp mode was legendary.

“Julian fought through intense cramps the whole second half,” LeDonne said. “He is a tough kid, mentally strong. I knew he would be back with the game on the line. He still couldn’t open up and run, but he did what he had to in order to make things happen. That’s the competitor in him, the best quarterback in the state. It is going to be fun watching him as he continues to evolve and grow.”

Dugger and the rest of his Indians teammates’ next challenge is a perfect one. On Friday, Penn Hills will face undefeated and top-seeded Moon in a 5A semifinal at North Allegheny.

“They are undefeated and have the No. 1 ranking for a reason,” LeDonne said. “Coach Linn has done a great job implementing a culture there, developing the program. I hope we can match their intensity coming off such a big game from the previous week.”

