Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week for Week 4

By:

Monday, October 5, 2020 | 8:50 PM

In the seven years between 2010 and 2016, Serra Catholic had a combined record of 15-52 with one playoff appearance.

Jose Regus took over in 2017 and since then, the Eagles are flying higher with three playoff appearances an overall record of 19-15.

Could this bird of prey be ready to fly to heights not seen at Serra Catholic since the 2007 WPIAL championship team finished 15-1?

Serra Catholic is off to the school’s best start since 2009 at 3-0 overall and tied for first place in the Class 2A Allegheny Conference with Apollo-Ridge.

The Eagles have one of the best offenses in the entire district, averaging 53.7 points per game through three contests.

In a surprisingly easy 54-14 rout of host Shady Side Academy in Week 3, junior quarterback Max Rocco completed only six passes that went for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

“Max got the ball in his playmakers’ hands,” Regus said. “He has a lot of options.”

Those options include junior wide receiver and defensive back Jayvon Holt, who caught a 74-yard scoring strike from Rocco and already scored the game’s first points when he returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown.

“It is definitely a blessing when your defense goes out there and put points on the board,” Regus said.

Junior wide receiver Terrell Booth scored on a 63-yard touchdown reception while the Serra Catholic ground game was in the good hands of Machai Brooks. The junior running back rushed for 147 yards and scored three touchdowns on runs of 1, 3, and 28-yards.

“Machai is very explosive and shifty when he has the ball,” Regus said.

The junior-heavy skill players for Serra Catholic have been nothing if not sparkling and consistent on Friday nights. In their victories over Seton LaSalle, Carlynton and Shady Side Academy, the Eagles have scored 50, 57 and 54 points while the defense has only allowed a total of 39 points.

“This team has really grown together and it shows,” Regus said. “We have several playmakers once they get the ball.”

Serra Catholic did not play in Week 1 against Steel Valley, and it is not known if that conference game will be made up.

The Eagles do have a tough stretch over the next two weeks as they host both district newcomer Ligonier Valley and undefeated Apollo-Ridge.

“Each game we play is a big game for us,” Regus said. “We are looking forward to playing Ligonier Valley for the first time. They are 1-1 in our conference, so right now it’s our most important game of the season.”

2020 HSSN Team of the Week

Week Three – Avella

Week Two – Peters Township

Week One – Chartiers Valley

Tags: Serra Catholic