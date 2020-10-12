Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week for Week 5

Monday, October 12, 2020 | 6:15 PM

The late Al Davis, owner of the Oakland Raiders during their powerhouse days in the 1970s was fond of saying, “Just win, baby.”

At Aliquippa, the football team takes that message to heart.

Over the last half-century, the Quips have only endured one losing season, that coming in 1994 when they finished 4-6.

They hope to build on their district-record championship game appearance string of 12 years in a row next month.

What’s even more impressive is that Aliquippa has always played up in class. They are a Class A school that for decades played in 2A, then after expansion in 2016 moved up to 3A.

Aliquippa was forced to move up to Class 4A by the PIAA after surpassing a competitive points threshold the state set up that moves programs up based on success and transfers.

So far this season, the Quips are 5-0 and alone in first place in the Parkway Conference in Class 4A.

“When you are a single-A school being forced to play 4A, it takes the whole team,” Aliquippa coach Mike Warfield said. “When you don’t have the numbers, like a traditional 4A or 3A or even a 2A school, we constantly have to make in-game position adjustments. I’m proud of all our kids, from top to bottom; they all have a part to play.”

Victory No. 5 came Friday in a battle for first place at ‘The Pit” as Aliquippa beat visiting Chartiers Valley, 35-6.

“Chartiers Valley is a very good team and definitely well coached,” Warfield said. “We knew that coming into the game and just made every attempt to make sure our kids knew their assignments and just play free.”

Aliquippa’s “free play” began on the opening kickoff when senior running back Vernon Redd raced 84 yards to put the Quips up for good.

“It was a plus,” Warfield said of the kick return for a score. “Being a very young team, the fast start gave us some confidence and allowed us to settle into the game plan.”

Redd was a big part of the game plan as he ended up with 188 yards rushing and scored two other touchdowns on runs of 55 and 46 yards.

“Vern is one of our leaders,” Warfield said. “Some of the plays he made last year, seeing him put the time in over the summer, the way he works, it doesn’t surprise me. I always say you can’t buy athletic success. You have to earn it and be consistent.

“Vernon has put the time and the work in to be successful, and it shows. I’m very proud of him.”

In Week 1, Aliquippa beat New Castle, 44-28. Since then, the Quips have allowed a total of 13 points in four wins, including limiting the Colts to only six points, well below CV’s average of nearly 30 points per game coming in.

“It takes time,” Warfield said of his defense. “I believe the kids started trusting more of what the coaches were teaching them. It’s always a challenge when you have kids who have been dominant on the Pop Warner level to trust the scheme because they are looking to make plays instead of doing their job.”

There’s no rest for the weary as the next job Aliquippa is set for is a trip to Montour on Saturday where the once-beaten Spartans will be looking for a share of the top spot in the conference.

“Montour is going to be a challenge,” Warfield said. “Since I’ve been here, they have always been well prepared and play hard.”

