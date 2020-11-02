Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week for Week 8

By:

Monday, November 2, 2020 | 6:50 PM

Since moving to Class 5A when the PIAA expanded to six classifications in football before the 2016 season, Penn-Trafford has been so agonizingly close to a WPIAL title. However, no victory cigar has been puffed on.

The Warriors are a combined 38-10 the last four years with two semifinals appearance and one trip to the district championship, a 21-16 loss to Gateway in the 2017 finals.

The Warriors are headed back to the 5A final four for a second straight year after a splendid performance in the quarterfinals last week in a 35-7 win over Upper St. Clair.

“The biggest key to the win was our ability to quickly get to the ball on defense and gang tackle,” Penn-Trafford coach John Ruane said. “I thought our defense played very well against a top offense. I thought our secondary did a really good job of eliminating home-run plays.”

The Warriors defense shut down USC quarterback Ethan Dahlem. The senior came into the game having thrown for 1,472 yards in seven games but was limited to 12-of-26 passing for 95 yards and an interception.

“The kids prepare hard every week,” Ruane said. “They watch film, they ask questions, and on Fridays, they go out and play fast and physical. I’ve been happy with our growth in all phases this season defensively. I’m fortunate to have a great defensive staff that always has our kids well prepared.”

Last Friday, P-T had a 7-0 lead after one quarter when it took control on two big scoring plays: a 55-yard run by senior quarterback Ethan Carr and a 61-yard run by junior running back Cade Yacamelli.

“We rely heavily on those two to run the football for us, and both guys did a great job getting tough yards and also springing a few big runs for scores,” Ruane said. “We were down two linemen, so I am proud of the guys who stepped in and made us go up front as well.”

Carr has thrown for 875 yards and 15 touchdowns this season and is the Warriors’ second-leading rusher with 615 yards. Yacamelli is the team’s leading rusher with 660 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“Ethan is a dual-threat guy,” Ruane said. “We didn’t throw a ton Friday, but he has the ability to do so. Cade is dynamic as a runner and pass catcher for us.”

Ruane feels while there have been many key contributors to the Warriors’ 6-1 season and unbeaten Big East Conference record, there are three seniors he feels don’t get enough credit.

“Cole Darragh doesn’t get a ton of publicity, but he has been an outstanding two-way player,” Ruane said. “Austin Lankey has started at defensive end all year but added offensive tackle to his plate and was very good. Chase Vecchio does it all for us on both sides and is the ultimate team player.”

The victory over Upper St. Clair may be a nice litmus test for Penn-Trafford.

“The tempo from USC will get us a taste of this week,” Ruane said.

This week, the No. 4 Warriors visit Pine-Richland to face off against the top-seeded Rams.

“They are an outstanding team in all phases,” Ruane said. “It is difficult to spot any weakness. “They spread the ball around and make you play pass and run, short and long, and their defenders are fantastic at getting off blocks and getting to the ball.

“You can tell why they’ve been so successful.”

2020 HSSN Team of the Week

Week 7 – McKeesport Tigers

Week 6 – Elizabeth Forward Warriors

Week 5 – Aliquippa Quips

Week 4 – Serra Catholic Eagles

Week 3 – Avella Eagles

Week 2 – Peters Township Indians

Week 1 – Chartiers Valley Colts

Tags: Penn-Trafford