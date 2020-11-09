Trib HSSN football team of the week for Week 9

By:

Monday, November 9, 2020 | 10:25 PM

Welcome to the 2020 Central Catholic revenge tour. Your first stop will be in the South Hills at Mt. Lebanon and then we head north to North Allegheny.

Enjoy the ride. The Vikings sure did.

Central Catholic finished in a three-way tie for second place in Class 6A with a 4-2 record. The losses were to the Blue Devils and Tigers in Weeks 3 and 5.

However, the Vikings were able to right two wrongs as they saw it, beating Mt. Lebanon in the semifinals before winning a second straight WPIAL championship with a 38-24 victory over North Allegheny in the Class 6A title game on Friday.

“I think there were certain things mentioned, and I know it was a feeling of, ‘Give us another chance at them (because) we think we can beat them,’” Central Catholic coach Terry Totten said about revenge being a factor for his team’s postseason success. “So that was prevalent a little bit.”

In the first meeting with North Allegheny, Central Catholic lost, 35-21, and senior running back Eddy Tillman was shut down by the Tigers defense with only 23 yard rushing on 12 carries.

In the finals on Friday, Tillman had an extra hop in his steps as he rushed for 132 yards on 26 carries with three short touchdown runs.

“I think he was a little gimped up in that first game,” Totten said. “But we certainly challenged Eddy and challenged the offensive line, and they responded quite well.”

Another player who responded well to the big stage was senior wide receiver and defensive back Anderson Cynkar. He not only returned an interception 30 yards for a big third-quarter score, he also helped change the momentum of the game with a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

“Anytime you can get that, it tilts the game,” Totten said. “He’s a fantastic football player.”

After yielding 14 points in the first quarter, the Central Catholic defense held North Allegheny in check, giving up only 10 points the rest of the way.

While they may not be as dominant as some Vikings defenses in the past, Totten has been pleased with how that unit has performed as the season has gone on.

“A couple of guys are really standing out,” he said. “Bralen Henderson has been playing fantastic football. Kairos Beasley is really starting to tune in and be his sidekick. Donovan Hinish, J.D. Younger, Anthony Speca have been great.”

This has been a unique season for everybody, and the champs are no exception. They were hit hard before the season opened when Pitt recruit Elliot Donald opted out of his senior season due to the pandemic.

“It wasn’t an Xs and Os adjustment, but he was a big piece of taking care of the left side of that defensive line,” Totten said. “We had to put somebody else in as if it was a regular injury. We didn’t necessarily change the scheme, but in our minds, a big piece of what we like to do was not there.”

The Vikings advance to the PIAA state playoffs now in search of a fifth PIAA championship. Central Catholic is tied with Clairton and Thomas Jefferson for most football state crowns with four.

The journey begins Saturday in Erie when they battle District 10 champion McDowell.

Tags: Central Catholic