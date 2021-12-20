Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Week for week ending Dec. 18, 2021

Sunday, December 19, 2021 | 8:51 PM

The Baldwin girls basketball team won all three games last week to improve to 4-1 overall thanks to the standout scoring from Morgan Altavilla.

The senior scored a total of 68 points in the Highlanders victories.

Her quick start is hardly a surprise to her coach, Jamal Woodson.

“Morgan is one of the top players in WPIAL. I said that last year, and I stand by it. I expect this from Morgan and so much more. This is only the start.”

The start of the week for Baldwin was Wednesday, when Altavilla scored 24 points in a 34-point victory over Gateway.

“We lost to Gateway by one point at the last second last year,” Woodson said. “That feeling stuck with us for one year. Morgan came in with a chip on her shoulder.”

24 hours later, the Highlanders opened their Section 2-6A schedule at home against Peters Township. Again, Altavilla led the way with 22 points in a 45-43 victory over the Indians.

“Morgan’s scoring was huge,” Woodson said. “To top it off, she hit the big basket to help us win the game. Her confidence is growing each game.”

A busy first week ended Saturday afternoon with a 67-55 win on the road at Woodland Hills as Altavilla once again dropped 22 points.

“Her performance against Woodland Hills was big for us, especially in the first half,” Woodson said. “It made Woodland Hills concentrate on her, so the second half allowed Katie Lucarelli to also score 22 points. Morgan is a team player and puts the team first.”

Though Woodson knew Altavilla could fill the basket, he likes what he sees from his senior as much off the floor as on it.

“Morgan has taken on a great leadership role with the team. One of the biggest things we say at Baldwin is, ‘how you practice is how you’re going to play in the game’. Morgan works hard every practice, and you can see it paying off. Morgan’s strength is her leadership and her ability to give us 100% every day in practice and in games.”

Section 2-6A is expected to be deep against this season with only two of the seven teams currently under .500.

A big challenge is coming up as Woodson and the Highlanders prepare to battle for first place prior to the holidays this weekend.

“As a coaching staff we preach effort and discipline every practice and every game,” Woodson said. “We play against one of the best teams in 6A, Upper St. Clair on Tuesday. I’m hoping that we can continue to be focused and disciplined going into Christmas.”

