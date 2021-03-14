Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Week for week ending March 14, 2021

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mohawk’s Paige Julian scores during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game against North Catholic on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mohawk’s Paige Julian drives between North Catholic’s Alayna Rocco (11) and Tori Drevna during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mohawk’s Hannah McDanel (left) celebrates with Paige Julian after defeating North Catholic in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at North Allegheny High School. Previous Next

In the fall, Paige Julian will head off to West Liberty to continue her basketball career.

She will leave the Mohawk girls basketball program in a much better place than when she started as a freshman.

The Warriors went from having won two playoffs games in the four years before joined the team to winning two WPIAL championships in a row.

“As a senior, she has been everything we hoped she would be,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said. “Her role on the team has changed much, but her athletic ability and skill set are much improved.”

Julian finished in the top five in scoring in the WPIAL. She averaged over 20 points through the regular season, and her scoring touch continued last week into the WPIAL final four.

Julian had 20 points in the Warriors’ 61-31 victory over Beaver Falls in the semifinals.

“Paige’s ability to get to the rim separates her from most players,” O’Lare said. “But what she can do once she is in the paint is what makes her special. She can finish with either hand going straight at you or she can go into a dribble post-up and get you. She can also step out and hit the open shot.”

After losing in the semifinals her freshman year and in the first round as a sophomore, Julian and the Warriors were headed back to the WPIAL Class 3A title game.

There they faced a familiar foe in top seed and four-time defending 4A champion North Catholic. The Section 1-3A foes met twice in the regular season, with the Trojans winning by 16 and nine points.

Mohawk had a balanced attack with four scorers reaching double figures as the Warriors ended the Trojans’ reign with a 54-48 victory.

Seniors Nadia Lape scored 14 points, Hannah McDaniel 13 and Abby Shoaff 12. Julian led the way with 15 points for Mohawk.

“Paige will be the first to tell you that our offensive balance in the finals was the key,” O’Lare said. “Her teammates hitting shots early opened up the paint for her to get to the rim.”

So what worked against North Catholic this time for Mohawk?

“We pressed them full court the first two times, and this time we stayed in the half court the entire game,” O’Lare said. “We learned the hard way in the first two games just how good their guards are and how quickly they got to the rim against our press.

“Probably the most obvious was we got out to a great start, and our girls made some huge shots in the first quarter. First two times we played from behind all game and didn’t get off to a great start in either game.”

While Julian is strong in many aspects of the game, O’Lare said there are a couple of things she is working on to prepare for the next level.

“Paige knows she is going to have to get stronger and be able to consistently hit the outside shot at West Liberty. I know she will work extremely hard to earn her spot.”

For now though, Julian and the Warriors are trying to earn a spot in the PIAA semifinals. To reach the state final four, they need to win at home on Friday against the winner of Tuesday’s Everett-Punxsutawney game.

“Honestly, I haven’t looked at either team yet,” O’Lare said. “We are excited to be able to continue our season, as last year we got stopped in the state playoffs. Our hope is to be able to finish the season on our own terms.”

