Trib HSSN girls basketball rankings: Feb. 14, 2021
Saturday, February 13, 2021 | 8:30 PM
Class 6A
Rk. Team, W-L, Last
1. North Allegheny, 15-0, 1
2. Upper St. Clair, 10-1, 2
3. Bethel Park, 11-2, 3
4. Mt. Lebanon, 11-3, 4
5. Norwin, 10-2, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
Rk. Team, W-L, Last
1. Trinity, 12-1, 1
2. Chartiers Valley, 14-2, 2
3. Woodland Hills, 6-3, 5
4. Thomas Jefferson, 9-6, 4
5. Latrobe, 9-1, NR
Out: Armstrong (7-2, 3)
Class 4A
Rk. Team, W-L, Last
1. Beaver, 12-0, 1
2. Quaker Valley, 9-4, 2
3. Knoch, 7-1, 3
4. Southmoreland, 11-2, 4
5. Blackhawk, 9-4, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. North Catholic, 14-2, 1
2. Mohawk, 12-2, 2
3. Brentwood, 11-0, 3
4. Laurel, 11-2, 4
5. South Park, 9-2, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
Rk. Team, W-L, Last
1. Serra Catholic, 9-0, 1
2. Winchester Thurston, 7-3, 2
3. Neshannock, 13-1, 3
4. Sewickley Academy, 9-5, 5
5. OLSH, 10-3, 4
Out: none
Class A
Rk. Team, W-L, Last
1. Rochester, 10-3, 1
2. West Greene, 11-2, 2
3. Eden Christian, 8-4, 5
4. Aquinas Academy, 11-4, 4
5. Bishop Canevin, 5-4, 3
Out: none
