Trib HSSN girls basketball rankings: Feb. 14, 2021

By:

Saturday, February 13, 2021 | 8:30 PM

North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson and her Tigers teammates are No. 1 in the Trib HSSN girls basketball WPIAL Class 6A rankings.

Class 6A

Rk. Team, W-L, Last

1. North Allegheny, 15-0, 1

2. Upper St. Clair, 10-1, 2

3. Bethel Park, 11-2, 3

4. Mt. Lebanon, 11-3, 4

5. Norwin, 10-2, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

Rk. Team, W-L, Last

1. Trinity, 12-1, 1

2. Chartiers Valley, 14-2, 2

3. Woodland Hills, 6-3, 5

4. Thomas Jefferson, 9-6, 4

5. Latrobe, 9-1, NR

Out: Armstrong (7-2, 3)

Class 4A

Rk. Team, W-L, Last

1. Beaver, 12-0, 1

2. Quaker Valley, 9-4, 2

3. Knoch, 7-1, 3

4. Southmoreland, 11-2, 4

5. Blackhawk, 9-4, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. North Catholic, 14-2, 1

2. Mohawk, 12-2, 2

3. Brentwood, 11-0, 3

4. Laurel, 11-2, 4

5. South Park, 9-2, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

Rk. Team, W-L, Last

1. Serra Catholic, 9-0, 1

2. Winchester Thurston, 7-3, 2

3. Neshannock, 13-1, 3

4. Sewickley Academy, 9-5, 5

5. OLSH, 10-3, 4

Out: none

Class A

Rk. Team, W-L, Last

1. Rochester, 10-3, 1

2. West Greene, 11-2, 2

3. Eden Christian, 8-4, 5

4. Aquinas Academy, 11-4, 4

5. Bishop Canevin, 5-4, 3

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .