Trib HSSN girls basketball rankings for Feb. 5, 2022
Saturday, February 5, 2022 | 7:51 PM
Class 6A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Mt. Lebanon, 19-0, 1
2. North Allegheny, 17-1, 2
3. Norwin, 14-4, 4
4. Upper St. Clair, 15-4, 3
5. Peters Township, 10-8, NR
Out: Seneca Valley (11-7, 5)
Class 5A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Chartiers Valley, 17-1, 1
2. Trinity, 15-1, 2
3. South Fayette, 15-3, 3
4. Moon, 15-3, 4
5. Latrobe, 13-2, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Blackhawk, 16-0, 1
2. Southmoreland, 15-3, 2
3. Knoch, 17-2, 3
4. Beaver, 10-4, NR
5. Highlands, 16-3, 5
Out: Montour (13-4, 4),
Class 3A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. North Catholic, 13-4, 1
2. Avonworth, 15-1, 2
3. Waynesburg, 12-3, 3
4. Freedom, 13-4, 4
5. South Park, 15-3, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Serra Catholic, 15-1, 1
2. OLSH, 13-4, 2
3. Neshannock, 16-2, 3
4. Burgettstown, 14-2, 4
5. Greensburg Central Catholic, 13-4, 5
Out: none
Class A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Union, 18-0, 1
2. West Greene, 15-3, 2
3. Rochester, 10-4, 3
4. Aquinas Academy, 10-5, 4
5. Clairton, 11-1, 5
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
