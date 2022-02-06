Trib HSSN girls basketball rankings for Feb. 5, 2022

By:

Saturday, February 5, 2022 | 7:51 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Latrobe coach Mark Burkhardt watches from the bench during a game against Woodland Hills on Jan. 20, 2022, at Greater Latrobe High School.

Class 6A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Mt. Lebanon, 19-0, 1

2. North Allegheny, 17-1, 2

3. Norwin, 14-4, 4

4. Upper St. Clair, 15-4, 3

5. Peters Township, 10-8, NR

Out: Seneca Valley (11-7, 5)

Class 5A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Chartiers Valley, 17-1, 1

2. Trinity, 15-1, 2

3. South Fayette, 15-3, 3

4. Moon, 15-3, 4

5. Latrobe, 13-2, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Blackhawk, 16-0, 1

2. Southmoreland, 15-3, 2

3. Knoch, 17-2, 3

4. Beaver, 10-4, NR

5. Highlands, 16-3, 5

Out: Montour (13-4, 4),

Class 3A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. North Catholic, 13-4, 1

2. Avonworth, 15-1, 2

3. Waynesburg, 12-3, 3

4. Freedom, 13-4, 4

5. South Park, 15-3, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Serra Catholic, 15-1, 1

2. OLSH, 13-4, 2

3. Neshannock, 16-2, 3

4. Burgettstown, 14-2, 4

5. Greensburg Central Catholic, 13-4, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Union, 18-0, 1

2. West Greene, 15-3, 2

3. Rochester, 10-4, 3

4. Aquinas Academy, 10-5, 4

5. Clairton, 11-1, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .