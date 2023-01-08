Trib HSSN girls basketball rankings for week of Jan. 8, 2023
Saturday, January 7, 2023 | 4:44 PM
Class 6A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Norwin, 10-1, 1
2. Upper St. Clair, 8-2, 2
3. Mt. Lebanon, 7-4, 5
4. North Allegheny, 5-3, 3
5. Peters Township, 8-4, 4
Out: none
Class 5A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. McKeesport, 10-1, 1
2. South Fayette, 10-2, 2
3. Penn-Trafford, 9-1, 3
4. Oakland Catholic, 9-2, 4
5. Mars, 8-2, NR
Out: Armstrong (10-1, 5)
Class 4A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Blackhawk, 9-0, 1
2. North Catholic, 9-3, 2
3. Quaker Valley, 8-4, NR
4. Beaver, 8-3, 3
5. Elizabeth Forward, 8-3, 5
Out: Greensburg Salem (9-2, 4)
Class 3A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Laurel, 9-1, 1
2. Shady Side Academy, 10-1, 2
3. Waynesburg, 10-1, 4
4. Avonworth, 6-4, NR
5. Neshannock, 5-5, 3
Out: Keystone Oaks (8-4, 5)
Class 2A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Freedom, 9-1, 1
2. Greensburg C.C., 10-2, 2
3. Serra Catholic, 5-1, 3
4. Clairton, 5-1, 4
5. Shenango, 8-3, 5
Out: none
Class A
Rk., Team, W-L, Last
1. Bishop Canevin, 4-5, 2
2. Union, 5-5, 3
3. Aquinas Academy, 10-2, 1
4. St. Joseph, 8-2, 4
5. West Greene, 6-4, 5
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
