Trib HSSN girls basketball rankings for week of Jan. 8, 2023

By:
Saturday, January 7, 2023 | 4:44 PM

Class 6A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Norwin, 10-1, 1

2. Upper St. Clair, 8-2, 2

3. Mt. Lebanon, 7-4, 5

4. North Allegheny, 5-3, 3

5. Peters Township, 8-4, 4

Out: none

Class 5A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. McKeesport, 10-1, 1

2. South Fayette, 10-2, 2

3. Penn-Trafford, 9-1, 3

4. Oakland Catholic, 9-2, 4

5. Mars, 8-2, NR

Out: Armstrong (10-1, 5)

Class 4A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Blackhawk, 9-0, 1

2. North Catholic, 9-3, 2

3. Quaker Valley, 8-4, NR

4. Beaver, 8-3, 3

5. Elizabeth Forward, 8-3, 5

Out: Greensburg Salem (9-2, 4)

Class 3A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Laurel, 9-1, 1

2. Shady Side Academy, 10-1, 2

3. Waynesburg, 10-1, 4

4. Avonworth, 6-4, NR

5. Neshannock, 5-5, 3

Out: Keystone Oaks (8-4, 5)

Class 2A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Freedom, 9-1, 1

2. Greensburg C.C., 10-2, 2

3. Serra Catholic, 5-1, 3

4. Clairton, 5-1, 4

5. Shenango, 8-3, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rk., Team, W-L, Last

1. Bishop Canevin, 4-5, 2

2. Union, 5-5, 3

3. Aquinas Academy, 10-2, 1

4. St. Joseph, 8-2, 4

5. West Greene, 6-4, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

