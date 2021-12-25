Trib HSSN girls basketball rankings: Week ending Dec. 26, 2021
By:
Saturday, December 25, 2021 | 4:52 PM
Class 6A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. North Allegheny, 4-0, 1
2. Upper St. Clair, 5-0, 2
3. Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, 3
4. Norwin, 5-1, 4
5. Butler, 5-1, NR
Out: Baldwin (5-2, 5)
Class 5A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Chartiers Valley, 4-1, 1
2. Trinity, 5-0, 2
3. Moon, 6-0, 3
4. Oakland Catholic, 4-1, 4
5. Indiana, 3-1, 5
Out: none
Class 4A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Southmoreland, 4-0, 1
2. Blackhawk, 5-0, 2
3. Highlands, 6-0, 4
4. Montour, 5-2, 5
5. Knoch, 3-2, 3
Out: none
Class 3A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. North Catholic, 4-1, 1
2. South Park, 4-1, 3
3. Avonworth, 5-1, 5
4. Laurel, 2-2, 2
5. Waynesburg, 5-2, 4
Out: none
Class 2A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Neshannock, 5-1, 1
2. Serra Catholic, 4-0, 2
3. OLSH, 3-2, 4
4. Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-1, 5
5. Winchester Thurston, 2-2, 3
Out: none
Class A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Rochester, 3-1, 1
2. West Greene, 4-1, 2
3. Eden Christian, 4-0, 3
4. Clairton, 4-0, 4
5. Monessen, 3-1, 5
Out: none
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More High School Basketball• Trib HSSN WPIAL boys basketball rankings for Week of Dec. 26, 2021
• Westmoreland County athletes of the week: Quinton Martin and Tiffany Zelmore
• Guido: Highlands boys basketball team staying closer to home for holiday tournament
• High school roundup for Dec. 23, 2021: Quaker Valley tops Lincoln Park in classic confrontation
• Marinchak lights out for Ligonier Valley