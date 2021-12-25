Trib HSSN girls basketball rankings: Week ending Dec. 26, 2021

Saturday, December 25, 2021 | 4:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Caroline Henderson battles Pine-Richland’s Madison Zavasky for a rebound during their game on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at North Allegheny High School.

Class 6A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. North Allegheny, 4-0, 1

2. Upper St. Clair, 5-0, 2

3. Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, 3

4. Norwin, 5-1, 4

5. Butler, 5-1, NR

Out: Baldwin (5-2, 5)

Class 5A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Chartiers Valley, 4-1, 1

2. Trinity, 5-0, 2

3. Moon, 6-0, 3

4. Oakland Catholic, 4-1, 4

5. Indiana, 3-1, 5

Out: none

Class 4A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Southmoreland, 4-0, 1

2. Blackhawk, 5-0, 2

3. Highlands, 6-0, 4

4. Montour, 5-2, 5

5. Knoch, 3-2, 3

Out: none

Class 3A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. North Catholic, 4-1, 1

2. South Park, 4-1, 3

3. Avonworth, 5-1, 5

4. Laurel, 2-2, 2

5. Waynesburg, 5-2, 4

Out: none

Class 2A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Neshannock, 5-1, 1

2. Serra Catholic, 4-0, 2

3. OLSH, 3-2, 4

4. Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-1, 5

5. Winchester Thurston, 2-2, 3

Out: none

Class A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Rochester, 3-1, 1

2. West Greene, 4-1, 2

3. Eden Christian, 4-0, 3

4. Clairton, 4-0, 4

5. Monessen, 3-1, 5

Out: none

