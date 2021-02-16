Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 15, 2021

By:

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 | 10:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson (3) drives to the basket past Penn-Trafford’s Maura Suman during their game on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Penn-Trafford High School.

It was a winning week for most teams in the Trib HSSN girls basketball rankings.

Four of the six classifications were unchanged, but one Class 6A team and two teams in 2A fell out of this week’s rankings.

Nazareth lost to Northampton and dropped out in the state’s largest classification. In Class 2A, West Shamokin lost to Penns Manor, and Old Forge lost to Holy Cross and Class 3A No. 5 Taylor Riverside.

Chartiers Valley remained No. 2 in Class 5A after losing by two points to 6A top-ranked North Allegheny on Friday.

Central Dauphin dropped a spot to No. 4 in 6A after losing a District 3 showdown to Cumberland Valley, 47-35, on Wednesday. The Eagles moved up from No. 5 to No. 3.

There were no changes at the top of each class as North Allegheny, Trinity ,WPIAL,, Archbishop Wood, North Catholic, Serra Catholic and Bishop Guilfoyle remain No. 1.

Here is the latest PIAA Top Five in each of the six classifications for 2020-2021:

Class 6A

Rank, team, record, district, last week

1. North Allegheny, 15-0, 7, 1

2. Plymouth Whitemarsh, 10-0, 1, 4

3. Cumberland Valley, 12-0, 3, 5

4. Central Dauphin, 9-1, 3, 3

5. Upper St. Clair, 10-1, 7, NR

Out: Nazareth (District 11)

Class 5A

1. Trinity, 12-1, 7, 1

2. Chartiers Valley,14-2, 7, 2

3. Gettysburg, 12-1, 3, 3

4. Springfield-Delco, 7-0, 1, 4

5. Cardinal O’Hara, 2-2, 12, 5

Out: one

Class 4A

1. Archbishop Wood, 4-0, 12, 1

2. Delone Catholic, 14-0, 3, 2

3. Scranton Prep, 11-0, 2, 3

4. Gwynedd Mercy Academy, 9-0, 1, 4

5. Beaver, 12-0, 7, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

1. North Catholic, 14-2, 7, 1

2. West Catholic Prep, 2-0, 12, 2

3. Camp Hill Trinity, 9-1, 3, 3

4. Mohawk, 12-2, 7, 4

5. Taylor Riverside, 14-1, 2, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic, 9-0, 7, 1

2. Linden Hall, 6-3, 3, 3

3. Keystone, 12-0, 9, 4

4. Bishop McCort, 8-2, 6, NR

5. Windber, 11-0, 5, NR

Out: West Shamokin (D6), Old Forge (D2)

Class A

1. Bishop Guilfoyle, 8-1, 6, 1

2. Rochester, 11-3, 7, 2

3. Jenkintown, 8-1, 1, 3

4. Kennedy Catholic, 12-0, 10, 4

5. Northumberland Christian School, 13-2, 4, 5

Out: none