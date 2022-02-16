Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 15, 2022

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 | 10:55 PM

By this weekend, most of the 12 high school districts that make up the PIAA will be done with the regular season and starting their district playoffs.

They will do so with some changes in the latest edition of the Trib HSSN state top 5 girls basketball rankings.

Four teams — North Allegheny, Trinity, Mount Carmel and Faith Christian — lost their grip on one of the prized five spots, but each will try to earn their return in the postseason.

The newest members of the state rankings include Cedar Cliff in 6A, South Fayette in 5A, West Middlesex in 2A and Christian School of York in A.

There were two changes at the top of each class as Chartiers Valley in 5A andKennedy Catholic in A join No. 1 ranked Plymouth-Whitemarsh in 6A, Villa Maria Academy in 4A, Fairview in 3A and Southern Columbia in 2A.

Here is the latest PIAA top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Plymouth Whitemarsh (22-0) (1) (1)

2. Easton (22-0) (11) (3)

3. Mt. Lebanon (20-1) (7) (2)

4. Archbishop Carroll (15-4) (12) (5)

5. Cedar Cliff (22-0) (3) (NR)

Out: North Allegheny (7)

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (20-1) (7) (2)

2. Cardinal O’Hara (17-5) (12) (1)

3. Hollidaysburg (21-0) (6) (3)

4. Pittston (20-2) (2) (5)

5. South Fayette (18-4) (7) (NR)

Out: Trinity (7)

Class 4A

1. Villa Maria Academy (18-2) (10) (1)

2. Delone Catholic (21-0) (3) (2)

3. Dunmore (18-1) (2) (3)

4. Blackhawk (21-0) (7) (4)

5. Archbishop Wood (16-6) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Fairview (21-0) (10) (1)

2. Palmerton (20-1) (11) (4)

3. Bloomsburg (19-3) (4) (2)

4. North Catholic (13-4) (7) (3)

5. Forest Hills (17-4) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (20-1) (4) (1)

2. Columbia (21-0) (3) (2)

3. Neshannock (20-2) (7) (4)

4. Bishop McCort (20-2) (6) (5)

5. West Middlesex (17-2) (10) (NR)

Out: Mount Carmel (4)

Class A

1. Kennedy Catholic (18-2) (10) (2)

2. Rochester (16-4) (7) (3)

3. Union (19-1) (7) (1)

4. Northumberland Christian (15-3) (4) (4)

5. Christian School of York (21-1) (3) (NR)

Out: Faith Christian (1)