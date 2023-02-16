Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 15, 2023

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

North Catholic's Ava Walker shoots a 3-pointer against Greensburg Salem on Jan. 5.

There were as many teams that lost their spot at the top of the rankings as there were that fell out of the weekly Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings from last week.

Even though several teams tasted defeat, most were losses against other state-ranked teams and did not cost those teams on the short end of the stick their spot in the Top 5.

Only Oakland Catholic in Class 5A and Faith Christian in 2A dropped out of the rankings, replaced by Bishop Shanahan and Freedom respectively.

At the top of the rankings, Archbishop Wood in 5A and Lancaster Catholic in 3A lost and dropped to No. 2, now looking up at Hollidaysburg in 5A and Westmont-Hilltop in 3A.

The other “heads of the class” remain the same as we head into the district playoffs with Cedar Cliff in 6A, Lansdale Catholic in 4A, Redbank Valley in 2A and Williamsburg in A all still No. 1.

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Cedar Cliff (21-0) (3) (1)

2. Easton (22-0) (11) (2)

3. Upper St. Clair (19-2) (7) (3)

4. Haverford (22-0) (1) (4)

5. Lebanon (22-0) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Hollidaysburg (22-0) (6) (2)

2. Archbishop Wood (17-4) (12) (1)

3. South Fayette (20-2) (7) (3)

4. Cathedral Prep (18-1) (10) (4)

5. Bishop Shanahan (19-3) (1) (NR)

Out: Oakland Catholic (7)

Class 4A

1. Lansdale Catholic (20-2) (12) (1)

2. Punxsutawney (19-1) (9) (2)

3. Delone Catholic (21-1) (3) (3)

4. North Catholic (19-3) (7) (5)

5. Blackhawk (19-3) (7) (4)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Westmont-Hilltop (21-1) (6) (5)

2. Lancaster Catholic (20-2) (3) (1)

3. Dunmore (18-3) (2) (3)

4. Laurel (20-2) (7) (4)

5. Forest Hills (20-2) (6) (2)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Redbank Valley (21-1) (9) (1)

2. Marian Catholic (21-1) (11) (2)

3. Kennedy Catholic (16-4) (7) (4)

4. Serra Catholic (16-2) (7) (5)

5. Freedom (17-4) (7) (NR)

Out: Faith Christian (1)

Class A

1. Williamsburg (21-1) (6) (1)

2. Linville Hill Christian (16-1) (3) (2)

3. Otto-Eldred (20-2) (9) (3)

4. Meadowbrook Christian School (16-2) (4) (4)

5. Elk County Catholic (17-3) (9) (5)

Out: None