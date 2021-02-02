Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 2, 2021

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 | 6:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Anna Waskiewicz shoots over Mohawk’s Hannah McDanel (right) and Nadia Lape during their game on Jan. 28.

As January turns to February, there was little movement in the Trib HSSN weekly girls basketball rankings.

However, for the second week in a row, there was a change at No. 1 in one of the classes.

Linden Hall fell from No. 1 to No. 3 in Class 2A after losses to Lancaster Catholic and Twin Valley.

Two teams dropped out of the Top 5 this week. Central Mountain replaced Malvern Villa Maria Academy in 5A and Keystone debuted in 2A, taking the place of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications for 2020-2021. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny (9-0) (7) (1)

2. Nazareth (4-0) (11) (2)

3. Central Dauphin (5-0) (3) (3)

4. Upper Dublin (8-0) (1) (4)

5. Bethlehem Freedom (0-0) (11) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Trinity (8-1) (7) (1)

2. Chartiers Valley (10-1) (7) (2)

3. Cardinal O’Hara (0-0) (12) (3)

4. Central Mountain (5-0) (6) (NR)

5. Gettysburg (8-1) (3) (4)

Out: Malvern Villa Maria Academy (1)

Class 4A

1. Archbishop Wood (1-0) (12) (1)

2. Delone Catholic (9-0) (3) (2)

3. Scranton Prep (5-0) (2) (3)

4. Gwynedd Mercy Academy (6-0) (1) (4)

5. Beaver (7-0) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. North Catholic (10-1) (7) (1)

2. West Catholic Prep (0-0) (12) (2)

3. Camp Hill Trinity (4-1) (3) (4)

4. Mohawk (11-2) (7) (3)

5. Imhotep Charter (0-0) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic (6-0) (7) (3)

2. West Shamokin (8-0) (6) (5)

3. Linden Hall (1-3) (3) (1)

4. Old Forge (2-1) (2) (2)

5. Keystone (9-0) (9) (NR)

Out: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7)

Class A

1. Bishop Guilfoyle (5-1) (6) (1)

2. Rochester (6-3) (7) (2)

3. Jenkintown (4-1) (1) (3)

4. Kennedy Catholic (10-0) (10) (4)

5. Pottsville Nativity BVM (11-1) (11) (5)

Out: None