Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 2, 2021
By:
Tuesday, February 2, 2021 | 6:01 PM
As January turns to February, there was little movement in the Trib HSSN weekly girls basketball rankings.
However, for the second week in a row, there was a change at No. 1 in one of the classes.
Linden Hall fell from No. 1 to No. 3 in Class 2A after losses to Lancaster Catholic and Twin Valley.
Two teams dropped out of the Top 5 this week. Central Mountain replaced Malvern Villa Maria Academy in 5A and Keystone debuted in 2A, taking the place of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications for 2020-2021. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.
Class 6A
1. North Allegheny (9-0) (7) (1)
2. Nazareth (4-0) (11) (2)
3. Central Dauphin (5-0) (3) (3)
4. Upper Dublin (8-0) (1) (4)
5. Bethlehem Freedom (0-0) (11) (5)
Out: None
Class 5A
1. Trinity (8-1) (7) (1)
2. Chartiers Valley (10-1) (7) (2)
3. Cardinal O’Hara (0-0) (12) (3)
4. Central Mountain (5-0) (6) (NR)
5. Gettysburg (8-1) (3) (4)
Out: Malvern Villa Maria Academy (1)
Class 4A
1. Archbishop Wood (1-0) (12) (1)
2. Delone Catholic (9-0) (3) (2)
3. Scranton Prep (5-0) (2) (3)
4. Gwynedd Mercy Academy (6-0) (1) (4)
5. Beaver (7-0) (7) (5)
Out: None
Class 3A
1. North Catholic (10-1) (7) (1)
2. West Catholic Prep (0-0) (12) (2)
3. Camp Hill Trinity (4-1) (3) (4)
4. Mohawk (11-2) (7) (3)
5. Imhotep Charter (0-0) (12) (5)
Out: None
Class 2A
1. Serra Catholic (6-0) (7) (3)
2. West Shamokin (8-0) (6) (5)
3. Linden Hall (1-3) (3) (1)
4. Old Forge (2-1) (2) (2)
5. Keystone (9-0) (9) (NR)
Out: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7)
Class A
1. Bishop Guilfoyle (5-1) (6) (1)
2. Rochester (6-3) (7) (2)
3. Jenkintown (4-1) (1) (3)
4. Kennedy Catholic (10-0) (10) (4)
5. Pottsville Nativity BVM (11-1) (11) (5)
Out: None
