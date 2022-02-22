Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 22, 2022

By:

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 | 5:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Perri Page scores over Moon defenders during their Section 1-5A game on Jan. 13.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

Well, it wasn’t that simple, but thanks to the combination of early district playoff wins and district byes for some, there was little change to the latest edition of the Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings.

Only West Middlesex slipped out of the rankings, as they were replaced in Class 2A by Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

There also were no changes at the top of each class as Plymouth-Whitemarsh in 6A, Chartiers Valley in 5A, Villa Maria Academy in 4A, Fairview in 3A, Southern Columbia in 2A and Kennedy Catholic in A all remain on top.

Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Plymouth Whitemarsh (25-0) (1) (1)

2. Mt. Lebanon (20-1) (7) (3)

3. Easton (22-1) (11) (2)

4. Archbishop Carroll (16-4) (12) (4)

5. Cedar Cliff (24-0) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (21-1) (7) (1)

2. Cardinal O’Hara (18-5) (12) (2)

3. Pittston Area (20-2) (2) (4)

4. Hollidaysburg (22-1) (6) (3)

5. South Fayette (18-4) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Villa Maria Academy (18-2) (10) (1)

2. Dunmore (19-1) (2) (3)

3. Blackhawk (21-0) (7) (4)

4. Delone Catholic (22-1) (3) (2)

5. Archbishop Wood (17-6) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Fairview (22-0) (10) (1)

2. Palmerton (20-1) (11) (4)

3. Bloomsburg (19-3) (4) (2)

4. North Catholic (16-5) (7) (3)

5. Forest Hills (18-5) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (20-1) (4) (1)

2. Columbia (21-0) (3) (2)

3. Neshannock (21-2) (7) (3)

4. Bishop McCort (20-2) (6) (4)

5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (19-4) (7) (NR)

Out: West Middlesex (10)

Class A

1. Kennedy Catholic (20-2) (10) (1)

2. Rochester (16-4) (7) (2)

3. Union (19-1) (7) (3)

4. Northumberland Christian (17-3) (4) (4)

5. Christian School of York (21-1) (3) (5)

Out: None