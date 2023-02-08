Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 7, 2023

Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Greensburg Central Catholic’s Cara Dupilka pursues Serra Catholic’s Cate Clarke on Jan. 5.

There were not a lot of changes in the weekly Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings, but that doesn’t mean it was smooth sailing into the start of February.

The top two teams in Class 4A tasted defeat this past week, but losing to 6A Cardinal O’Hara and 5A Cathedral Prep did not cost Lansdale Catholic and Punxsutawney their spots at No. 1 and No. 2.

Freedom, Greensburg Central Catholic and Christian Academy all did lose their spots in the Class 2A and Class A Top 5, replaced by Kennedy Catholic, Serra Catholic and Elk County Catholic.

There were no changes at the top of each class as Cedar Cliff in 6A, Archbishop Wood in 5A, Lansdale Catholic in 4A, Lancaster Catholic in 3A, Redbank Valley in 2A and Williamsburg in A all remain No. 1.

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Cedar Cliff (20-0) (3) (1)

2. Easton (22-0) (11) (2)

3. Upper St. Clair (17-2) (7) (3)

4. Haverford (21-0) (1) (4)

5. Lebanon (20-0) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Archbishop Wood (14-3) (12) (1)

2. Hollidaysburg (20-0) (6) (2)

3. South Fayette (18-2) (7) (3)

4. Cathedral Prep (14-1) (10) (4)

5. Oakland Catholic (18-2) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Lansdale Catholic (17-2) (12) (1)

2. Punxsutawney (17-1) (9) (2)

3. Delone Catholic (21-1) (3) (3)

4. Blackhawk (16-2) (7) (4)

5. North Catholic (17-3) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Lancaster Catholic (20-1) (3) (1)

2. Forest Hills (17-1) (6) (2)

3. Dunmore (16-3) (2) (3)

4. Laurel (18-2) (7) (4)

5. Westmont-Hilltop (18-1) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Redbank Valley (18-1) (9) (1)

2. Marian Catholic (20-1) (11) (2)

3. Faith Christian (16-3) (1) (5)

4. Kennedy Catholic (14-4) (7) (NR)

5. Serra Catholic (15-2) (7) (NR)

Out: Freedom (7), Greensburg Central Catholic (7)

Class A

1. Williamsburg (20-1) (6) (1)

2. Linville Hill Christian (16-1) (3) (4)

3. Otto-Eldred (18-2) (9) (5)

4. Meadowbrook Christian School (14-2) (4) (2)

5. Elk County Catholic (10-3) (9) (NR)

Out: Christian Academy (1)