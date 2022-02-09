Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Feb. 8, 2022

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | 11:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Gina Smith drives to the basket past Upper St. Clair’s Kate Moore during their Section 2-6A game Jan. 17.

Postseason basketball is in the air as the regular season concludes.

A sure sign is the elite teams across the state are cranking it up ahead of the upcoming district playoffs.

For the first time all year, there were no teams falling out, thus no new teams cracking the Trib HSSN state Top 5 girls basketball rankings.

No, it was not a perfect week, but those teams that did taste defeat were able to hang on to their coveted spots.

There were also no changes at the top of each class as Plymouth-Whitemarsh in 6A, Cardinal O’Hara in 5A, Villa Maria Academy in 4A, Fairview in 3A, Southern Columbia in 2A and Union in A were able to hold on to their No. 1 spots.

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (19-0) (1) (1)

2. Mt. Lebanon (19-0) (7) (2)

3. Easton (21-0) (11) (3)

4. North Allegheny (18-1) (7) (4)

5. Archbishop Carroll (11-4) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Cardinal O’Hara (15-4) (12) (1)

2. Chartiers Valley (18-1) (7) (2)

3. Hollidaysburg (18-0) (6) (3)

4. Trinity (16-1) (7) (4)

5. Pittston (17-2) (2) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Villa Maria Academy (15-2) (10) (1)

2. Delone Catholic (21-0) (3) (2)

3. Dunmore (16-1) (2) (3)

4. Blackhawk (17-0) (7) (4)

5. Archbishop Wood (13-6) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Fairview (19-0) (10) (1)

2. Bloomsburg (15-2) (4) (2)

3. North Catholic (13-4) (7) (3)

4. Palmerton (19-1) (11) (4)

5. Forest Hills (14-4) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (16-1) (4) (1)

2. Columbia (20-0) (3) (3)

3. Mount Carmel (14-2) (4) (2)

4. Neshannock (17-2) (7) (5)

5. Bishop McCort (17-2) (6) (4)

Out: None

Class A

1. Union (19-0) (7) (1)

2. Kennedy Catholic (13-2) (10) (2)

3. Rochester (12-4) (7) (5)

4. Northumberland Christian (13-3) (4) (4)

5. Faith Christian (16-3) (1) (3)

Out: None