Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Jan. 17, 2023

By:

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 | 7:39 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freedom’s Jules Mohrbacher battles Neumann-Goretti’s Amirah Hackney for a rebound during the 2022 PIAA Class 3A state championship game.

There was nearly a change per classification with two teams dropping from the top spot in a very active week in the weekly Trib HSSN state rankings.

Perkiomen Valley (6A) and Malvern Villa Maria Academy (5A) from District 1 joined Wyomissing (4A), Greensville (3A) and Portage (2A) in losing their spots in the top 5.

New to the rankings are Haverford in 6A, South Fayette in 5A, Delone Catholic in 4A, Fairview in 3A and Faith Christian in 2A.

The two changes at No. 1 were Cedar Cliff taking over for Abington in 6A and Williamsburg replacing Christian School of York in A.

The other four top-ranked teams remained the same in Cardinal O’Hara in 5A, Lansdale Catholic in 4A, Lancaster Catholic in 3A and Freedom in 2A.

Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Cedar Cliff (13-0) (3) (2)

2. Easton (13-0) (11) (3)

3. Norwin (13-1) (7) (4)

4. Haverford (14-0) (1) (NR)

5. Abington (12-2) (1) (1)

Out: Perkiomen Valley (1)

Class 5A

1. Cardinal O’Hara (9-2) (12) (1)

2. Archbishop Wood (8-3) (12) (2)

3. McKeesport (12-1) (7) (3)

4. Hollidaysburg (11-0) (6) (4)

5. South Fayette (13-2) (7) (NR)

Out: Malvern Villa Maria Academy (1)

Class 4A

1. Lansdale Catholic (7-1) (12) (1)

2. Blackhawk (13-0) (7) (2)

3. Punxsutawney (11-0) (9) (3)

4. Scranton Prep (11-1) (2) (5)

5. Delone Catholic (14-1) (3) (NR)

Out: Wyomissing (3)

Class 3A

1. Lancaster Catholic (13-0) (3) (1)

2. Dunmore (10-2) (2) (2)

3. Laurel (13-1) (7) (4)

4. Forest Hills (12-1) (6) (5)

5. Fairview (10-3) (10) (NR)

Out: Greenville (10)

Class 2A

1. Freedom (10-1) (7) (1)

2. Greensburg Central Catholic (13-2) (7) (2)

3. Redbank Valley (12-1) (9) (3)

4. Marian Catholic (11-1) (11) (4)

5. Faith Christian (9-2) (1) (NR)

Out: Portage (6)

Class A

1. Williamsburg (13-1) (6) (2)

2. Christian Academy (11-1) (1) (3)

3. Christian School of York (11-1) (3) (1)

4. Meadowbrook Christian School (10-1) (4) (4)

5. North Clarion (13-0) (9) (5)

Out: None