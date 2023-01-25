Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Jan. 24, 2023
By:
Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | 6:23 PM
There were not a lot of changes with four teams dropping out and four new schools entering the weekly Trib HSSN state rankings.
Abington in Class 6A and McKeesport in 5A, along with Christian School of York and North Clarion in Class A all lost their grip on a Top 5 spot.
The new fab four are Upper St. Clair in Class 6A, Oakland Catholic in 5A, Otto-Eldred and Linville Hill Christian in A.
There was one change at No. 1 Greensburg Central Catholic took over the top spot in Class 2A from Freedom after the Bulldogs lost twice.
Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.
Class 6A
1. Cedar Cliff (16-0) (3) (1)
2. Easton (16-0) (11) (2)
3. Upper St. Clair (12-2) (7) (NR)
4. Haverford (16-0) (1) (4)
5. Norwin (14-2) (7) (3)
Out: Abington (1)
Class 5A
1. Cardinal O’Hara (12-2) (12) (1)
2. Archbishop Wood (11-3) (12) (2)
3. Hollidaysburg (15-0) (6) (4)
4. South Fayette (14-2) (7) (5)
5. Oakland Catholic (15-2) (7) (NR)
Out: McKeesport (7)
Class 4A
1. Lansdale Catholic (12-1) (12) (1)
2. Punxsutawney (13-0) (9) (3)
3. Blackhawk (14-1) (7) (2)
4. Scranton Prep (12-1) (2) (4)
5. Delone Catholic (15-1) (3) (5)
Out: None
Class 3A
1. Lancaster Catholic (16-0) (3) (1)
2. Dunmore (12-2) (2) (2)
3. Laurel (14-1) (7) (3)
4. Forest Hills (13-1) (6) (4)
5. Greenville (10-1) (10) (5)
Out: None
Class 2A
1. Greensburg Central Catholic (15-2) (7) (2)
2. Redbank Valley (14-1) (9) (3)
3. Marian Catholic (14-1) (11) (4)
4. Faith Christian (11-2) (1) (5)
5. Freedom (12-3) (7) (1)
Out: None
Class A
1. Williamsburg (16-1) (6) (1)
2. Meadowbrook Christian School (12-1) (4) (4)
3. Christian Academy (11-2) (1) (2)
4. Otto-Eldred (13-1) (9) (NR)
5. Linville Hill Christian (13-1) (3) (NR)
Out: Christian School of York (3), North Clarion (9)
