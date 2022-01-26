Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Jan. 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 | 12:42 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson pressures Norwin’s Kathryn Botti during their Section 1-6A game on Jan. 3.

There was only one team that slipped out of the Trib HSSN state Top 5 from last week as the elite teams across Pa. weathered the storms and took care of business.

The only change was in Class 3A, where defending champion West Catholic dropped and was replace by undefeated Fairview.

While top-ranked North Allegheny in 6A, Cardinal O’Hara in 5A, Bloomsburg in 3A and Mount Carmel in 2A remain at No. 1, there are two new teams at the head of their class.

Villa Maria Academy moved up one spot in 4A while Archbishop Wood dropped to No. 2, and Union knocked off Rochester in a WPIAL section showdown last week, so the Scotties move from No. 5 to No. 1 while the Rams fall from No. 1 to No. 5 after losses to Union and OLSH.

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny (15-0) (7) (1)

2. Plymouth Whitemarsh (15-0) (1) (2)

3. Mt. Lebanon (15-0) (7) (3)

4. Easton (15-0) (11) (4)

5. Landisville Hempfield (12-1) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Cardinal O’Hara (10-2) (12) (1)

2. Chartiers Valley (14-1) (7) (2)

3. Hollidaysburg (14-0) (6) (3)

4. Moon (14-2) (7) (4)

5. Pittston (12-1) (2) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Villa Maria Academy (11-2) (10) (2)

2. Archbishop Wood (9-4) (12) (1)

3. Delone Catholic (15-0) (3) (3)

4. Dunmore (11-1) (2) (4)

5. Blackhawk (14-0) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Bloomsburg (11-1) (4) (1)

2. Fairview (14-0) (10) (NR)

3. North Catholic (10-4) (7) (4)

4. Forest Hills (11-3) (6) (5)

5. Brandywine Heights (12-2) (3) (3)

Out: West Catholic (12)

Class 2A

1. Mount Carmel (12-1) (4) (1)

2. Southern Columbia (12-1) (4) (2)

3. Neshannock (15-1) (7) (3)

4. Columbia (16-0) (3) (4)

5. Serra Catholic (13-0) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Union (14-0) (7) (5)

2. Kennedy Catholic (10-1) (10) (3)

3. Northumberland Christian (10-1) (4) (2)

4. Faith Christian (12-2) (1) (4)

5. Rochester (8-4) (7) (1)

Out: None