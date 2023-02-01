Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Jan. 31, 2023

Tuesday, January 31, 2023 | 11:45 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Blackhawk’s Kassie Potts scores past Quaker Valley’s Madison Chapman on Jan. 12.

With time running down on the 2023 regular season, there were a few changes, including a new top-ranked team, in the weekly Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings.

Norwin in Class 6A, Scranton Prep in 4A and Greenville in 3A all lost their spot in the Top 5, replaced by Lebanon, North Catholic and Westmont-Hilltop.

There was another change at No. 1 in Class 2A for the second week in a row. This time, Greensburg Central Catholic has been bumped by Redbank Valley.

The other top teams remain the same in Cedar Cliff in 6A, Archbishop Wood in 5A, Lansdale Catholic in 4A, Lancaster Catholic in 3A and Williamsburg in A.

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Cedar Cliff (18-0) (3) (1)

2. Easton (18-0) (11) (2)

3. Upper St. Clair (15-2) (7) (3)

4. Haverford (19-0) (1) (4)

5. Lebanon (17-0) (3) (NR)

Out: Norwin (7)

Class 5A

1. Archbishop Wood (14-3) (12) (1)

2. Hollidaysburg (18-0) (6) (2)

3. South Fayette (16-2) (7) (3)

4. Cathedral Prep (12-1) (10) (4)

5. Oakland Catholic (17-2) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Lansdale Catholic (15-1) (12) (1)

2. Punxsutawney (16-0) (9) (2)

3. Delone Catholic (18-1) (3) (5)

4. Blackhawk (16-2) (7) (3)

5. North Catholic (15-3) (7) (NR)

Out: Scranton Prep (2)

Class 3A

1. Lancaster Catholic (18-1) (3) (1)

2. Forest Hills (15-1) (6) (4)

3. Dunmore (14-3) (2) (2)

4. Laurel (15-2) (7) (3)

5. Westmont-Hilltop (14-1) (6) (NR)

Out: Greenville (10)

Class 2A

1. Redbank Valley (17-1) (9) (2)

2. Marian Catholic (17-1) (11) (3)

3. Freedom (14-3) (7) (5)

4. Greensburg Central Catholic (16-4) (7) (1)

5. Faith Christian (13-3) (1) (4)

Out: None

Class A

1. Williamsburg (18-1) (6) (1)

2. Meadowbrook Christian School (15-1) (4) (2)

3. Christian Academy (14-2) (1) (3)

4. Linville Hill Christian (15-1) (3) (5)

5. Otto-Eldred (15-2) (9) (4)

Out: None