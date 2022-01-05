Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for Jan. 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 | 12:27 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson shoots over Norwin’s Brianna Zajicek during their Section 1-6A game on Monday night.

The first Trib HSSN state girls basketball rankings are out for the 2021-22 season.

The WPIAL leads all districts with eight ranked teams, including North Allegheny at No. 1 in 6A.

District 3 begins the new season with five ranked teams, followed by District 4 with four. Districts 6 and 12 have three each, District 1, 2 and 10 have two and District 11 checks in with one.

Five of the six defending PIAA champions are ranked at the top of their classification with NA in 6A, Cardinal O’Hara in 5A, Archbishop Wood in 4A, West Catholic in 3A and Bishop Guilfoyle in A all ranked No. 1 this week.

The lone exception is 2021 state champion Mount Carmel in 2A. They are No. 2 behind District 4 rival Southern Columbia after losing to the Tigers in December.

Here is the initial top five in each of the six classifications for 2021-2022. Teams are listed with overall record and district.

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny (7-0) (7)

2. Nazareth (6-0) (11)

3. Plymouth Whitemarsh (5-0) (1)

4. Upper St. Clair (8-0) (7)

5. Landisville Hempfield (6-0) (3)

Class 5A

1. Cardinal O’Hara (5-2) (12)

2. Chartiers Valley (9-1) (7)

3. Dallas (5-0) (2)

4. Moon (8-0) (7)

5. Hollidaysburg (8-0) (6)

Class 4A

1. Archbishop Wood (4-3) (12)

2. Villa Maria Academy (3-2) (10)

3. Delone Catholic (7-0) (3)

4. Dunmore (5-0) (2)

5. Blackhawk (7-0) (7)

Class 3A

1. West Catholic (1-0) (12)

2. Bloomsburg (8-0) (4)

3. Forest Hills (6-0) (6)

4. Brandywine Heights (6-0) (3)

5. North Catholic (4-3) (7)

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (8-0) (4)

2. Mount Carmel (7-1) (4)

3. Neshannock (8-1) (7)

4. Columbia (8-0) (3)

5. Lancaster Country Day (7-0) (3)

Class A

1. Bishop Guilfoyle (3-1) (6)

2. Jenkintown (4-1) (1)

3. Rochester (5-2) (7)

4. Northumberland Christian (6-1) (4)

5. Kennedy Catholic (3-1) (10)