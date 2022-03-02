Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 | 11:13 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley senior Helene Cowan drives past Moon senior Emma Theodorsson in a WPIAL Class 5A semifinal March 1 at Peters Township.

The changes, they are a-coming in the latest edition of the Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings.

Five teams were bumped from the state top 5 after district playoff losses.

However, five teams’ losses were victories and a spot in the state rankings for five new teams, including Central Dauphin (3), Bedford (6), Executive Education Academy Charter (11), Elk County Catholic (9) and Williamsburg (6).

There were no changes at the top of each class as Plymouth-Whitemarsh in 6A, Chartiers Valley in 5A, Villa Maria Academy in 4A, Fairview in 3A, Southern Columbia in 2A and Kennedy Catholic in A all remain on top.

Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Plymouth Whitemarsh (28-0) (1) (1)

2. Mt. Lebanon (22-1) (7) (2)

3. Easton (23-1) (11) (3)

4. Central Dauphin (19-4) (3) (NR)

4. Archbishop Carroll (17-5) (12) (4)

Out: Cedar Cliff (3)

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (23-1) (7) (1)

2. Cardinal O’Hara (20-5) (12) (2)

3. Hollidaysburg (23-1) (6) (4)

3. Pittston Area (22-3) (2) (3)

5. South Fayette (20-4) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Villa Maria Academy (18-2) (10) (1)

2. Dunmore (21-1) (2) (2)

3. Blackhawk (22-0) (7) (3)

4. Delone Catholic (23-1) (3) (4)

5. Bedford (21-4) (6) (NR)

Out: Archbishop Wood (12)

Class 3A

1. Fairview (23-0) (10) (1)

2. North Catholic (18-5) (7) (4)

3. Forest Hills (19-5) (6) (5)

4. Bloomsburg (19-3) (4) (3)

5. Executive Education Academy Charter (15-7) (11) (NR)

Out: Palmerton (11)

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (24-1) (4) (1)

2. Neshannock (23-2) (7) (3)

2. Columbia (21-1) (3) (2)

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (21-4) (7) (5)

4. Bishop McCort (23-3) (6) (4)

Out: None

Class A

1. Kennedy Catholic (20-2) (10) (1)

2. Northumberland Christian (19-3) (4) (4)

3. Christian School of York (24-1) (3) (5)

4. Elk County Catholic (16-3) (9) (NR)

5. Williamsburg (20-5) (6) (NR)

Out: Rochester (7), Union (7)