Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for March 1, 2023

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 | 11:42 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review The North Catholic bench celebrates after a made 3-pointer by junior guard Alayna Rocco in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals Tuesday at Gateway High School.

We are about a week away from the 2023 PIAA girls basketball playoffs.

Most of the teams ranked in the weekly Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings have one or two games left in their quest for district gold, which ends for most this weekend.

Four ranked teams from last week lost and are now prepping early for the state postseason. Lebanon (6A), Forest Hills (3A), Serra Catholic (2A) and Linville Hill Christian (A) all lost in their district playoffs and dropped out of the Top 5.

They have been replaced by Perkiomen Valley in 6A, Chestnut Ridge in 3A, Shenango in 2A and Mount Calvary Christian in A.

There were once again no changes at the top of the rankings with Cedar Cliff in 6A, Hollidaysburg in 5A, Lansdale Catholic in 4A, Westmont-Hilltop in 3A, Redbank Valley in 2A and Williamsburg in A all still No. 1.

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Cedar Cliff (23-0) (3) (1)

2. Upper St. Clair (21-2) (7) (2)

3. Haverford (24-0) (1) (3)

4. Easton (24-0) (11) (4)

5. Perkiomen Valley (23-1) (1) (NR)

Out: Lebanon (3)

Class 5A

1. Hollidaysburg (24-0) (6) (1)

2. South Fayette (23-2) (7) (3)

3. Archbishop Wood (19-5) (12) (2)

4. Cathedral Prep (19-1) (10) (4)

5. West Chester Bayard Rustin (21-3) (1) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Lansdale Catholic (23-2) (12) (1)

2. Punxsutawney (21-1) (9) (2)

3. Delone Catholic (23-1) (3) (3)

4. North Catholic (21-3) (7) (5)

5. Blackhawk (21-3) (7) (4)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Westmont-Hilltop (23-1) (6) (1)

2. Lancaster Catholic (23-3) (3) (2)

3. Dunmore (18-3) (2) (3)

4. Laurel (23-2) (7) (4)

5. Chestnut Ridge (21-3) (5) (NR)

Out: Forest Hills (6)

Class 2A

1. Redbank Valley (24-1) (9) (1)

2. Kennedy Catholic (19-4) (10) (3)

3. Marian Catholic (21-1) (11) (2)

4. Freedom (20-4) (7) (5)

5. Shenango (21-4) (7) (NR)

Out: Serra Catholic (7)

Class A

1. Williamsburg (25-1) (6) (1)

2. Otto-Eldred (22-2) (9) (3)

3. Meadowbrook Christian School (24-2) (4) (4)

4. Elk County Catholic (17-3) (9) (5)

5. Mount Calvary Christian (23-5) (3) (NR)

Out: Linville Hill Christian (3)