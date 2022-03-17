Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings for March 16, 2022

By:

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Anastasia Peterson celebrates after scoring next to Freedom’s Cadence Gorajewski during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game on Thursday, March. 3, 2022, at Petersen Events Center.

Eleven girls basketball teams saw two dreams come to an end this past week.

First, their goal of winning a PIAA basketball championship, and second, finishing the season in the coveted Top 5 of the Trib HSSN state rankings.

While every class saw at least two teams ousted with the exception of one each form 6A and Class A, the top ranked teams from a week ago did a nice job of winning twice and remaining on top.

Plymouth-Whitemarsh in 6A, Villa Maria Academy in 4A, North Catholic in 3A, Southern Columbia in 2A and Kennedy Catholic in A all remain at the head of the class heading into the state semifinals Friday and Saturday.

Chartiers Valley is back at No. 1 in 5A after beating last week’s top team, Hollidaysburg, in the second round.

Here is the latest PIAA Top 5 in each of the six classifications for 2021-22.

Class 6A

Team, record, district, previous

1. Plymouth Whitemarsh (29-0) (1) (1)

2. Mt. Lebanon (26-1) (7) (2)

3. Central Dauphin (23-4) (3) (4)

4. Cedar Cliff (28-1) (3) (NR)

5. Easton (27-3) (11) (3)

Out: Archbishop Carroll (12)

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (27-2) (7) (3)

2. Cardinal O’Hara (22-5) (12) (4)

3. Mechanicsburg (24-5) (3) (NR)

4. McKeesport (23-5) (7) (NR)

5. Hollidaysburg (24-2) (6) (1)

Out: South Fayette (7), Abington Heights (2)

Class 4A

1. Villa Maria Academy (24-2) (10) (1)

2. Jim Thorpe (28-1) (11) (NR)

3. Archbishop Wood (23-5) (12) (NR)

4. Lansdale Catholic (18-7) (12) (NR)

5. Dunmore (25-2) (2) (2)

Out: Blackhawk (7), Delone Catholic (3), Bedford (6)

Class 3A

1. North Catholic (22-5) (7) (1)

2. Neumann-Goretti (15-9) (12) (4)

3. Imhotep Charter (16-9) (12) (NR)

4. Freedom (21-5) (7) (NR)

5. Forest Hills (21-8) (6) (2)

Out: Bloomsburg (4), Taylor Riverside (2)

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (28-1) (4) (1)

2. Neshannock (27-2) (7) (2)

3. Mount Carmel (23-5) (4) (NR)

4. Bellwood-Antis (24-6) (6) (NR)

5. Homer-Center (25-5) (6) (4)

Out: Columbia (3), Bishop McCort (6)

Class A

1. Kennedy Catholic (24-2) (10) (1)

2. Northumberland Christian (22-3) (4) (2)

3. Portage (24-5) (6) (5)

4. Williamsburg (24-6) (6) (NR)

5. Christian School of York (26-3) (3) (4)

Out: Elk County Catholic (9)

Tags: Chartiers Valley, Freedom, McKeesport, Mt. lebanon, Neshannock, North Catholic