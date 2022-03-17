Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings for March 16, 2022
Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | 11:08 PM
Eleven girls basketball teams saw two dreams come to an end this past week.
First, their goal of winning a PIAA basketball championship, and second, finishing the season in the coveted Top 5 of the Trib HSSN state rankings.
While every class saw at least two teams ousted with the exception of one each form 6A and Class A, the top ranked teams from a week ago did a nice job of winning twice and remaining on top.
Plymouth-Whitemarsh in 6A, Villa Maria Academy in 4A, North Catholic in 3A, Southern Columbia in 2A and Kennedy Catholic in A all remain at the head of the class heading into the state semifinals Friday and Saturday.
Chartiers Valley is back at No. 1 in 5A after beating last week’s top team, Hollidaysburg, in the second round.
Here is the latest PIAA Top 5 in each of the six classifications for 2021-22.
Class 6A
Team, record, district, previous
1. Plymouth Whitemarsh (29-0) (1) (1)
2. Mt. Lebanon (26-1) (7) (2)
3. Central Dauphin (23-4) (3) (4)
4. Cedar Cliff (28-1) (3) (NR)
5. Easton (27-3) (11) (3)
Out: Archbishop Carroll (12)
Class 5A
1. Chartiers Valley (27-2) (7) (3)
2. Cardinal O’Hara (22-5) (12) (4)
3. Mechanicsburg (24-5) (3) (NR)
4. McKeesport (23-5) (7) (NR)
5. Hollidaysburg (24-2) (6) (1)
Out: South Fayette (7), Abington Heights (2)
Class 4A
1. Villa Maria Academy (24-2) (10) (1)
2. Jim Thorpe (28-1) (11) (NR)
3. Archbishop Wood (23-5) (12) (NR)
4. Lansdale Catholic (18-7) (12) (NR)
5. Dunmore (25-2) (2) (2)
Out: Blackhawk (7), Delone Catholic (3), Bedford (6)
Class 3A
1. North Catholic (22-5) (7) (1)
2. Neumann-Goretti (15-9) (12) (4)
3. Imhotep Charter (16-9) (12) (NR)
4. Freedom (21-5) (7) (NR)
5. Forest Hills (21-8) (6) (2)
Out: Bloomsburg (4), Taylor Riverside (2)
Class 2A
1. Southern Columbia (28-1) (4) (1)
2. Neshannock (27-2) (7) (2)
3. Mount Carmel (23-5) (4) (NR)
4. Bellwood-Antis (24-6) (6) (NR)
5. Homer-Center (25-5) (6) (4)
Out: Columbia (3), Bishop McCort (6)
Class A
1. Kennedy Catholic (24-2) (10) (1)
2. Northumberland Christian (22-3) (4) (2)
3. Portage (24-5) (6) (5)
4. Williamsburg (24-6) (6) (NR)
5. Christian School of York (26-3) (3) (4)
Out: Elk County Catholic (9)
